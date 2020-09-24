Kenneth "Brian" Ray Swingley Dec. 8, 1973 - Sept. 21, 2020 Kenneth "Brian" Ray Swingley departed this world to enter the Kingdom of Heaven on September 21, 2020. He was 46 years old at the time of his passing. Brian was born on December 8, 1973 to Ken and Jan Swingley in Helena, Montana. He was the youngest of four boys. It was evident from his earliest years that Brian was full of compassion and kindness. He always sought out friendships with anyone no matter what background they came from. Brian's generosity knew no bounds. He looked up to his three older brothers, two of whom were Montana Highway Patrol Officers. After his graduation from Capital High School in 1992, Brian worked various jobs in Helena until 1996, when he too joined the Montana Highway Patrol. Working as a law enforcement officer was one of Brian's proudest accomplishments. Later, Brian became a Motor Carrier Safety Officer with the Montana Department of Transportation where he continued his work in the field of justice. In 2001 he married Heather Wildish and together they had a son, Brian Swingley. After working for the state of Montana Brian chose to focus his time and energy on working in the field of human services. He worked many years for Shodair Children's Hospital and most recently, up until the time of his passing, Family Outreach of Helena. Brian tirelessly advocated for the needs of his clients. He deeply cared for their health and well-being, which showed in every interaction he had with them. In addition to professionally caring for his Family Outreach clients, Brian never passed up an opportunity to show kindness to those in need. For example, on a cold winter day Brian literally gave a needy man the coat off of his back. He wanted to be sure a stranger had warmth even if that meant he would be without. Just last week a man had fallen down in front of a local grocery store and Brian was the first one to rush over to help him up. He took the man into the grocery store and paid for his food. He would often buy a meal for a homeless person and offer them a ride to where they needed to go and leave them with some cash. Brian's sense of humor was thoroughly enjoyed by his family and friends. He would randomly send a text out of the blue to his family members that would leave everyone laughing for the rest of the day. He loved to play jokes on his brothers as well. The schemes he came up with were often detailed and well crafted. Brian's Christian faith was readily apparent as he acted out his beliefs in the way he treated others.Brian was fascinated with Montana history, especially the events surrounding the Battle of the Little Big Horn. He often volunteered his time at the battlefield during re-enactments. It was one of his favorite places to visit. He is survived by his mother Jan (Robert) Silberling, his father Kenneth (Deborah) Swingley, his son Brian Swingley, his brothers Mike (Dana) Swingley, Scott (Moreen) Swingley, and Jeff (Traci) Swingley, and step sisters Amy (John) Schroeck and Jodi (Scott) Rudolf and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers the family recommends donations in Brian's name be made to Family Outreach of Helena. A service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 11 am, St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Helena to honor the life of this remarkable man. Due to COVID-19 circumstances the service will be family only and facial masks will be required. From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, September 25th the family will receive friends and the public at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Brian.