THOMPSON, Kenneth L., age 61, of Townsend passed away on August 31, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, September 17 at 4:00 pm in Helena at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home. A reception will follow the service in the social hall of the funeral home. For anyone unable to attend, the service will be broadcasted live at: www.stevensonwilke.com You may also go there to offer a condolence to the family or to share a favorite memory of Ken.