Was thinking back in time(way back) and thought about when y´all lived next door in Sandpoint. Decided to search, and my goodness found this! My condolences to the loss of a fine young man. Please give my regards to Elaine and the rest of the family. Elaine went to school with my father, who passed on years ago. He would have been 100 in a week or so. Brad Littlefield. Glendive.

Brad Littlefield July 2, 2021