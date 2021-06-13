Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Helena Independent Record
Helena Independent Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kerry Cross
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
3750 N Montana Ave
Helena, MT

Kerry Cross

February 27, 1951 - June 9, 2021

Kerry Cross died unexpectedly on June 9th 2021 doing what he loved, which was work. Kerry is survived by his wife Lori Cross along with Bubbie Lester Cross and A.J. Lee Cross. He is also survived by his mother, Elaine Cross, five siblings and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Kerry was proud to have served his country in the Vietnam war, Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom. He served in the Army Reserves and National Guard for 20 years. Kerry loved life and most of all his family, whose favorite memories were "Everything". Kerry's life cannot be summarized.

Graveside services with military honors will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 15th at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the Lewis & Clark Humane Society, P.O. Box 4455, Helena, MT 59604. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Kerry.



Published by Helena Independent Record on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
15
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison
MT
Funeral services provided by:
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Was thinking back in time(way back) and thought about when y´all lived next door in Sandpoint. Decided to search, and my goodness found this! My condolences to the loss of a fine young man. Please give my regards to Elaine and the rest of the family. Elaine went to school with my father, who passed on years ago. He would have been 100 in a week or so. Brad Littlefield. Glendive.
Brad Littlefield
July 2, 2021
Sending my condolences and prayers to his family.
Sandra Yelton
Friend
June 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results