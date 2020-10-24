Kevin J Hays

April 6, 1977 - October 10, 2020

Kevin J Hays, 43, went to our Lord and Savior October 10, 2020, at his home in Helena, MT with his wife, Treanna Hays by his side, after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born April 6, 1977 in St. Louis, MO to Michael Hays and Janet Zimmerman. He was raised and spent most of his adult life in Missouri before he moved to Helena Montana.

Kevin could accomplish anything he set his mind to do. He was very good with his hands. Kevin couldn't smell so being a plumber was no issue for him. He was a member of the Union, Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 562 of Missouri. Kevin did various other jobs, but plumbing was his career.

Kevin enjoyed his family, thrilling adventures, his toy collection, and the great outdoors of Montana. He was very kind to others and always found a way to make others laugh. Anyone who knew him, knows he was a great guy, quick wit, and had a love for animals and helping others in need.

Kevin is survived by his wife, Treanna Hays; his two sons, Ethan and Mason Hays; his two stepchildren, Katarina Jenkins (Dave) and Konrad Olsen; and his mother Janet Zimmerman. He is also survived by his grandparents and several other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father Michael Hays and Grandmother Patricia Hays.

Kevin attended Big Sky Fellowship where he made new friends and was recently baptized there August 16, 2020.

Today we continue our journey on this earth and look forward to being reunited with Kevin in eternity with our Lord and Savior. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Kevin.