Kevin Wade Wootan

November 15, 1977 - November 5, 2020

Kevin "Yahbo" Wade Wootan, 42, died unexpectedly of natural causes in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on November 5, 2020.

Kevin was born November 15, 1977 in Helena, Montana to Lewis Dale and Constance Sue (Shockley) Wootan. He attended school in Helena and married Christina Mobley in 1998. They lived in Great Falls and had a child before moving to Wisconsin. They divorced shortly thereafter.

Kevin married Erin Thomas in 2003 in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. They had two children before Erin's tragic death in 2006. Kevin lived in various locations throughout Wisconsin before moving to Eau Claire in July 2020. He was working in the construction industry at the time of his death.

Kevin was an avid reader, a consummate letter writer, and a gifted artist. He was a self-taught guitar player and talented vocalist (no matter what he said to the contrary). A skilled woodworker, he created beautiful hand-made gifts for friends and family. He practiced his crafts with discipline and industriousness, always striving to improve.

There has never been a father more proud of his sons. He spoke often of Kaine, Kaleb and Kaden, of their accomplishments and of his love for them. Kevin's fidelity to his loved ones was unparalleled. If he was your friend, you were his family. People could speak their truth to him without fear of judgement and be certain that his word was his bond.

Fiercely self-reliant, Kevin was usually the last to ask for help, but always the first to offer his hospitality. He cared deeply for animals and worked for a time at an animal shelter. He also dedicated many hours to comforting the sick and dying as a hospice volunteer. He traveled difficult paths in life, but he faced them with courage and perseverance, and with a fair bit of humor. His was a life of honor, and his reputation will live on.

Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, Lew and Connie, and by his wife, Erin. He is survived by his sons Kaine Wootan-White of Anchorage, Alaska, Kaleb Dalee Wootan of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, and Kaden Joseph Wootan of Iron Mountain, Michigan; step-daughter Tristen Ambrey of Eau Claire, Wisconsin; grandson Knox Wootan of Alaska; sister Josephine Jesse of South Jordan, Utah; nieces Brittany Rae Shaw of Florida and Madison Lewis of Salt Lake City, Utah; and Karly Pickerign of California, who he loved as a daughter.

The rite is ended, but the folk go on.