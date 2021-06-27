Menu
Kim C. Milburn
FUNERAL HOME
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
3750 N Montana Ave
Helena, MT

MILBURN, Kim C., age 77 of Clancy, passed away June 20, 2021. A service celebrating Kim's life held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, June 28th at the Helena Alliance Church, 1400 Stuart St with a Private Family Burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Helena Alliance Church for missions in the Philippines and Mexico.


Published by Helena Independent Record on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Helena Alliance Church
1400 Stuart St, MT
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
I am so sorry to hear about Kim's passing. He truly was a man after God's own heart. He has made a Kingdom Legacy.
Jimmie
Friend
June 29, 2021
I really enjoyed working with Kim during my tenure as Mayor. His deep faith was an inspiration to many. God bless you all at this difficult time.
Colleen McCarthy
Work
June 28, 2021
