Lauri Lofthouse

August 8, 1947 - September 24, 2020

Lauri Lofthouse (Moyle), 74, passed away September 24th, 2020 at St. Peter's hospital after a year and a half long battle with cancer. She always said she got a rotten deal, but remained positive till the end. Lauri is survived by her two children, Debbie (Ron) Lupaschuk, Mike (Amy) Glass, and her grandchildren Mikayle, Zachary, and Kiera Glass. She was born in Columbus, Ohio, August 8th, 1946. She was the first of 7 children. She loved racquetball, softball, golfing, and rafting. She played in many tournaments throughout her life. She was a passionate supporter of the Bengals at many basketball, football, and volleyball games. She loved spending time with her three grandchildren, playing games and feeding the ducks at the fairgrounds. She enjoyed her two Bichon companions Jock B. and Jessie, who brought her much joy. Lauri is predeceased by her mother Peggy DeHaan, father Walter Moyle and brothers David, Jim, Rob, and Mark Moyle. The family would like to express our deepest thanks to St. Peter's oncology unit for their tender, caring, concern for our mother. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Cancer Treatment Center or Hospice Foundation at St. Peter's Hospital. For more details, memories and condolences may be shared at: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.