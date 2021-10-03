LaVern (Vernie) Stewart

April 21, 1935 - October 1, 2021

LaVern "Vernie" Stewart, age 86, of Helena, passed away peacefully in the early hours of Friday, October 1st, 2021. She was born April 21, 1935 in Zap, North Dakota. Her family moved to Helena when she was a teenager and it was there, she met and married her husband, Leroy Stewart. The two were married just shy of 60 years upon his passing on August 24, 2013.

Vernie loved to cook and bake for large family gatherings. In the later years, she loved her "Ladies Luncheons" with dear friends.

She is survived by her older brother, Edwin Sutheimer; her three children, Wayne Stewart of Helena, Lynn Kruger of Lubbock Texas and Shayne Stewart of Helena. Vernie is also survived by six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

A Graveside Service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery with a reception to follow the service in the Social Hall of Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave.