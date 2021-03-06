Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Helena Independent Record
Helena Independent Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lawrence Raymond Pfeiffer
FUNERAL HOME
Retz Funeral Home
315 East Sixth Ave
Helena, MT

Lawrence Raymond Pfeiffer

Larry's final journey ended March 3rd, 2021 after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife and best friend Sharon, five children, 12 grands, two greats, brothers Paul (Butch) and Carl and their families and one little Papillion he called "dog". Larry bids his family and friends farewell. At his request, there will be no service.

"Our Dad"

A man of few words and many ideas; wise as an owl and stubborn as a mule.

Independent, strong willed; very particular in his ways, like a feisty tomcat ruling his domain.

Determined, organized, focused, practical, efficient and confident; he left his unique mark on whatever he did, from Automotive Inventory Engineer to Master of the Brew!

Creator of nicknames; keeper of flames; a handyman with solutions for problems not yet found.

A walker who trekked paths of earth and stone for miles and miles, showing all who followed the fun in the journey.

Rough on the outside, not unlike a lump of coal, but after many years (or a few beers); there was at his core a diamond worth the finding.

Let the struggles of this battle set you free. Blow like the wind, Daddy, and when we feel the gentle breeze on our cheeks, we will remember.

The kids:

Ryan Pfeiffer, Nicole Pfeiffer Walker

Suzanne Kittleson Best, Joni Kittleson Johnson, Rodney Kittleson


Published by Helena Independent Record on Mar. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Retz Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Retz Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Sharon and family my thoughts go out to you all. Larry was a great man and a wise one also , i look back at all the years we worked together Larry was a great teacher and mentor of mine i would not be where i am at at today today with out his guidance and knowledge. Larry you will be missed by many.
Dave Holshue
March 8, 2021
Sharon & Family, My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Becky LaRoque
March 7, 2021
A man of wise words, a great mentor. I was lucky to work with him and will miss tea talks and his noisy NPR. Larry, you will be missed my friend.
Kurt Charlton
March 6, 2021
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
March 6, 2021
Sharon I am so very sad for your family and everyone of us that loved Larry. Seeing him always brought a smile to my face. He will be missed.
Shannon Hadley
March 6, 2021
Sharon I am so sorry for your loss. It has always been a joy to visit with you and Larry at the 19th. Will miss seeing him walk the dog and riding his bike around the neighborhood.
Debbie Thares
March 6, 2021
Prayers and remembrance for Larry, a real gentleman.
Jerry Burr
March 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results