Lawrence Raymond Pfeiffer

Larry's final journey ended March 3rd, 2021 after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife and best friend Sharon, five children, 12 grands, two greats, brothers Paul (Butch) and Carl and their families and one little Papillion he called "dog". Larry bids his family and friends farewell. At his request, there will be no service.

"Our Dad"

A man of few words and many ideas; wise as an owl and stubborn as a mule.

Independent, strong willed; very particular in his ways, like a feisty tomcat ruling his domain.

Determined, organized, focused, practical, efficient and confident; he left his unique mark on whatever he did, from Automotive Inventory Engineer to Master of the Brew!

Creator of nicknames; keeper of flames; a handyman with solutions for problems not yet found.

A walker who trekked paths of earth and stone for miles and miles, showing all who followed the fun in the journey.

Rough on the outside, not unlike a lump of coal, but after many years (or a few beers); there was at his core a diamond worth the finding.

Let the struggles of this battle set you free. Blow like the wind, Daddy, and when we feel the gentle breeze on our cheeks, we will remember.

The kids:

Ryan Pfeiffer, Nicole Pfeiffer Walker

Suzanne Kittleson Best, Joni Kittleson Johnson, Rodney Kittleson