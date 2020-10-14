Lennie Smith Medina and Lindstrom "Lindy" Smith

Navy Veteran Sister and Brother, Lennie Smith Medina and Lindstrom "Lindy" Smith, To Be Laid To Rest Together.

On September 25, 2019, Lennie Earlene (Smith) Medina went home to healing and wholeness with Jesus after battling valiantly for many years with a host of health and disability issues. She was strong in her love for the Lord right up to the end. We are so grateful to know that Lennie is now able to dance, laugh, cut up and wield her sharp wit unhindered.

Lennie was born on May 7, 1957, in Helena, MT, to L. Earl and Martha Smith. She attended schools in Helena and graduated from Capitol High in 1975. Following in her dad's footsteps, she joined the Navy and served from 1975 to 1981 (Puerto Rico and London) as a Radioman Second Class in defense communications. She received accolades for her meticulous organizational and program development skills during her service.

While in Puerto Rico, Lennie married Hector Medina of El Paso, TX, on October 15, 1976. They were later divorced, but Hector remains an important part of our family.

After her honorable discharge from the Navy, Lennie applied her considerable aptitude and abilities to nursing studies and graduated as a registered nurse from New Mexico State University in 1991. Lennie loved her patients and especially loved working as a surgical nurse. While she was known for her skill, accuracy and professionalism as a nurse, she was also known for standing up to doctors and administrations on behalf of her patients. When Lennie was no longer physically able to serve as a nurse, she continued to advocate for patients by interpreting charts and records for medical lawsuits.

Lennie loved children and was thrilled when she and Hector were able to adopt four-year-old Joshua Adam Medina in September of 1999 in El Paso. Joshua has grown into a handsome and gifted young man who will miss his mom for a long time.

We still miss Lennie's late-night phone calls: "Hello? Are you there? PICK UP THE PHONE!" (Well, maybe not.)

On Wednesday, April 24, 2019, crazy-loud-wonderful Lindstrom Mason "Lindy" Smith went home quietly and peacefully to pester Jesus. We know the two of them were really looking forward to seeing each other face to face. It's especially nice to know Lindy has been reunited with his dad, who was his earliest best friend.

Lindy served proudly as a Navy Seabee from 1980 to 1985, learning the art of pouring concrete and working with great skill in concrete for 20-plus years as a civilian. He became the proud owner of Big Sky Monuments of Kalispell in 2013, where he created beautiful and lasting headstones.

Lindy married fiery, red-headed Annie Craig in September of 2002. Sadly, we lost Annie only four short months after Lindy. Lindy was a fish-aholic, he loved Harleys and his Chevy pickup, and he could sure barbeque-oh man! He blessed us with two amazing kids, Jarred Roope of Helena and Corri Michelle Smith of Portland, OR, both good-looking and smart.

We will never forget Lindy, who, according to his own words, was "strong like bull, smart like tractor."

Lennie and Lindy were preceded in death by their father L. Earl Smith (also a Navy vet), their grandparents John and Gladys Frank (Helena) and Leonard and Tacy Smith (Seattle, WA), and brother-in-law Larry Hefty. They are survived by their mother Martha (New York); sister Chris Mundt and her husband Blaine (Helena), sister Becky Hefty (Kalispell), and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Lennie is also survived by her son Joshua, his wife Jackie, and former husband Hector (all of El Paso, TX). Lindy is also survived by his son Jarred, daughter Corri, "other daughter" Ellie Suda (Kalispell), Ellie's husband Josh, grandkids Bridger and Elise, and his beloved "Labradork" Artemas.

A graveside interment ceremony with honor guard will be held for both Lennie and Lindy on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 1 pm in the veteran's section of Forestvale Cemetery in Helena. Their ashes will be interred near their dad's grave. Sadly, due to Covid-19 concerns, the service will only be open for a small family gathering. We hope that all of Lennie and Lindy's friends will join us in spirit on Saturday and visit the grave at a future time to pay their respects.

Welcome home Lennie and Lindy. You are much-loved and never far from our hearts.