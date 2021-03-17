Menu
Leo G. Walchuk
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
3750 N Montana Ave
Helena, MT

WALCHUK, Leo G., age 92, of Helena, passed away March 14, 2021. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Thursday, March 18th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Friday, March 19th at the Carroll College Chapel, 1601 N. Benton Ave. Burial with military honors will follow at 3 p.m. at the Ronan Cemetery in Ronan, MT. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Leo.


Published by Helena Independent Record on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
3750 N Montana Ave, Helena, MT
Mar
19
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
All Saints Chapel, Carroll College
MT
Mar
19
Burial
3:00p.m.
Ronan Cemetery
MT
Funeral services provided by:
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I so appreciated Leo when I worked with him at Carroll. I would have intense visits with him over Music Dept. budgets, but I started realizing that - once we were over that - our relationship was immediately cordial. He taught me the ability to disagree did not involve rejection of a whole persona. As I began to realize that, I began to appreciate and respect Leo. I´m glad a couple of years ago that I ran into him, and was able to thank him for acting out a behavior that I think is very important to learn in life.
Joe Munzenrider
March 22, 2021
