WALCHUK, Leo G., age 92, of Helena, passed away March 14, 2021. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Thursday, March 18th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Friday, March 19th at the Carroll College Chapel, 1601 N. Benton Ave. Burial with military honors will follow at 3 p.m. at the Ronan Cemetery in Ronan, MT. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Leo.