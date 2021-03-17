I so appreciated Leo when I worked with him at Carroll. I would have intense visits with him over Music Dept. budgets, but I started realizing that - once we were over that - our relationship was immediately cordial. He taught me the ability to disagree did not involve rejection of a whole persona. As I began to realize that, I began to appreciate and respect Leo. I´m glad a couple of years ago that I ran into him, and was able to thank him for acting out a behavior that I think is very important to learn in life.

Joe Munzenrider March 22, 2021