Leslie James Simkins
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
3750 N Montana Ave
Helena, MT

Leslie James Simkins

June 16, 1932 - March 18, 2021

Leslie James Simkins (88) passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on March 18, 2021, in Helena, MT.

Born June 16, 1932, Lewistown, MT to Leslie Roe and Margarite Simkins.

He graduated from St. Leo's High School in 1950.

Attended Gonzaga University, served in the Navy during the Korean War, was employed by the VA Fort Harrison and attended Kinman Business College.

He married Kim Holdgrafer in 1955 and together they raised six children. He was employed by the State of Montana for 28 years and started the family business Leslie's Hallmark and retired after 25 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Eveyln (Toots), Betty, Patrica (Jim), Shirley, brothers Clint and Bob, and his grandson Mark James (MJ).

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Kim, and his children Dave (Colleen), Christy Fuller (Ray), Mark (Kathy), John (Becky), Jim (Linda), Tracy Greene, as well as 20 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

A special thanks to Dr. Weiner and the Cancer Treatment Center staff, Frontier Home Health and Angel Care.

Viewing will begin at 5 p.m. and the Rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 22nd at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 23rd at 12 p.m. at the Cathedral of Saint Helena, 530 N. Ewing St. Masks will be required for both services. Memorials may be made to Forever MJ #18 Scholarship. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Leslie.



Published by Helena Independent Record from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Viewing
5:00p.m.
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
3750 N Montana Ave, Helena, MT
Mar
22
Rosary
6:00p.m.
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
3750 N Montana Ave, Helena, MT
Mar
23
Funeral Mass
12:00p.m.
Cathedral of Saint Helena
530 N. Ewing St, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Kim, I send you my Sympathy. I am Judy (Pat Flynn McCarthy´s) sister. All my life I knew about you, such a special friend of Pat. You are in my prayers.
Judy Flynn Fechter
March 27, 2021
Our condolences to the Simkins family.
Nick & Denise Novelly
March 24, 2021
Our sincere love and condolences to you, Kim, and your entire family as you grieve the loss of a great man: husband, father, grandfather, friend..... you are all in our daily prayers, thoughts & hearts. Les, we will miss you
Bob & Kathy Morrison
March 21, 2021
So very sorry for your loss, your whole family is in my thoughts and prayers. He was one of the nicest and most kindest man I´ve ever met.
Lila Horner
March 21, 2021
