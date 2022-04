SIMKINS, Leslie age 88 of Helena passed away March 18, 2021. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 p.m. today, March 23rd at the Cathedral of Saint Helena, 530 N. Ewing St. Masks will be required for both services. Memorials may be made to Forever MJ #18 Scholarship, UM Western Foundation 710 S. Atlantic Street, Dillon, MT 59725. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Leslie.