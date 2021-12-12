Lewis John Spencer

June 2, 1941 - December 8, 2021

Lewis John Spencer (Lew) was called home to be with his Savior on December 8, 2021. He was born in White Lake, SD on June 2, 1941; parents were John and Evelyn Spencer. Lew's siblings were Dennis (deceased) Sharon Jost (deceased) and survived by Gary, Fort Pierre SD. They were a farming/ranching family in eastern South Dakota. Lew served the National Guard for four years and married Jerlyn Clemetson. They made a home in Wessington Springs and were blessed with five children. The family moved to Hill City, South Dakota where Lew owned and operated a logging business and helped start The American Lutheran Church in Hill City.

Lew married Dari Udy in 1983 and was blessed with three more children. The family moved to Red Lodge, then Stevensville before calling Townsend their forever home. The couple traveled the western part of America working craft shows with their Treasure Books Creations. Dari was called Home to the Lord in 2007. Lew worked at Riley's Stove Company a few years before retiring. Lew loved to spend time at the coffee tables at The Mint and The Commercial. He loved his friends, and he loved this community. He was an avid fisherman and hunter.

Lew was a loving, wonderful father to: LuCinda, Lora, LaRinda, John, Robert, Tony, Marty and Katie. John Lewis Spencer, his son was called Home in August of this year. He also leaves behind Jeri, his first wife, best friend and caretaker. Lew had 19 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren. Instead of a funereal Lew would wish you send memorials to The Trail Head Church Building Fund at 20 Trailhead View Dr, Townsend MT 59644. Lew would not want you to be sad but be filled with joy and lift your eyes to your Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Please visit www.stevensonwilke.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Lew.