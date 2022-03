Linda (Brewer) Collier

July 23, 1946 - August 26, 2021

Linda (Brewer) Collier, 75, of Bettendorf, Iowa died Thursday, August 26, 2021. She was born in Helena on July 23, 1946, daughter of Lawrence and Gladys Verlanic Brewer. She graduated from Helena High School in 1964, attended Carroll College, and married Dr. Robert Collier on October 14, 1967 in Helena.

She is survived by her children Andrea (Mark) Fleming, Bettendorf, Iowa; Robert (Lynda) Collier, Laguna Niguel, California and Erinn (John) McMahon, Houston, Texas. Grandchildren Christopher (Sarah) McMahon, John Fredrick McMahon; Mary and Katherine Collier; Collier and Hudson Fleming; great-grandchild John Rowan McMahon. Siblings Marilyn Miller, Susan Andersen and George Brewer all of Helena; and Reginald Brewer, Peterborough, New Hampshire; several nieces and nephews.