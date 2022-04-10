Linda Weber

April 23, 1951 - April 4, 2022

Linda Weber passed away peacefully on April 4, 2022 with her family by her side. Linda was born on April 23, 1951 in St. Cloud Minnesota. She was the 6th born out of 14 brother and sisters. Linda graduated from Tech High School, St. Cloud Minnesota in 1969. Shortly after graduating High School, Linda moved to Helena Montana. Linda went on to have 5 children: Tracey Weber, Terri Weber, Troy Weber, BobbyJoe Thornbury (Edwin Thornbury) and Steven "Dill" Knowles (Dawn Knowles). Linda's pride and joy were her Grandchildren; Travis Weber (Kayla French), Korissa Thornbury (Shelly Charles) and Rachel Knowles (Orrin Yatsko). On March 25, 2021 Linda was blessed with her first Great Grand babies, Twin boys Jackson and Maeson. These boys were the love of her life! Linda enjoyed being with her family, going to thrift stores and garage sales, collecting frogs and spending time with her dog Daisy Mae. Anyone that knew Linda will remember her as a spit fire that never slowed down! She will be so missed by many!

Linda is survived by her children, grandkids, great grandkids, sisters Rosie Eisenchenk, Anita Bloom, Jackie Skaj, Jo Anne Williamson, Tina Orbeck and brother Johnny Skaj along with several nieces and nephews.

Linda is preceded in death by sisters Lucille McDonald, Judy McDonald, Elaine McDonald, brothers Daniel McDonald, Joey Skaj, Richard McDonald and Miky Skaj. She also lost the love of her life, Mick Stallcup, in 2003.

No services are scheduled at this time however the family will be planning a celebration of life at a later date. Please visit www.helenafunerals.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Linda.