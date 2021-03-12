Lola Lee Powell Gilbert

July 2, 1937 - March 10, 2021

Lola Lee Powell Gilbert went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 10th, 2021, which was on her dad's birthday. She came into this world a fighter, being born two months premature when her mother was hit by lightning. Her crib was a shoe box and she got warmth from an old cook stove.

She was born to Jake and Lucille Powell on the ranch south of Chinook in the Bears Paw Mountains on July 2, 1937 and was the 12th of 13 children.

She graduated 8th grade at Rattlesnake School and attended Chinook High School. She met and married the love of her life, Gaylord Gilbert.

on November 19th, 1954. They were blessed with 3 beautiful daughters. They lived in various places in Montana while Gaylord worked construction building roads.

They bought a farm and settled on the Fairfield Bench where they raised their girls. Lola and Gaylord retired and bought a motorhome and became snowbirds. Lola was the chauffeur and Gaylord her co-pilot. They traveled life together for 63 years before Gaylords passing to be with the Lord on October 26th, 2017. Lola's passion was taking care of her farm. She would tackle any job from fixing farm equipment to building barns for her lambing and calving. She loved cooking and her door was always open with food on the table for anyone. Her love was gardening, fishing and hunting. Then the joy of grand babies and great grand babies filled her world.

She was raised with the love of music with her family, playing at reunions, church functions and various outings with her family members. She once played with her sister Avis on a local radio station, Maida McCartney, "Dear Hearts and Gentle People Show".

Lola and Gaylord joined Simms Community Church, where they taught Sunday School and passed on their love of Jesus to everyone.

Mom will be sorely missed by everyone who encountered her in their lives. Her heart was as big as her love for everyone was strong.

She is survived by her daughters: Gloria Hitchcock- East Helena, Terria (Lyle)Arps- Choteau, Gayla Gilbert (Wade Poor}) - East Helena - Our special sister Altana (Tana). She passed peacefully with her daughter's at Gayla's home in East Helena where mom resided. Grand Children: Clinton (Sunni), Kelly (John), Chad (Brittany), Scharli (Travis), Christi (Darrin), Jessica. Great grand babies: Audrey, Robert, Grace, Casey, Zella, Adia, Quinton and special new one the way, Surviving siblings: Joan, Avis, Margaret (Maggie), Luella, William and baby Teddy. A long list of nieces and nephews who she held close into her heart.

Mom's favorite verse: "Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind and all your strength." Mark 12:30

The following was written in her bible *Being with God is good while living, better while going and best when gone. * She is at her best now!

The family would like to send a special "THANK YOU" to the wonderful people of Hospice for their awesome care during mom's last days. We could not have gone through this without your love and support.

Grave side services are to be held at VA Fort Harrison Cemetery - Helena, Montana

Date: Tuesday 3/16/2021

Time: 10:00 AM

CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be held at Clinton & Sunni Hitchcock's home immediately after service located at 146 Hahn Rd, Townsend, MT 59644.

Anyone wishing to send cards, address them to Gloria Hitchcock, 1290 East Dudley St., East Helena, Mt 59635