Lori Forbes Rohde, 64

August 20, 1957 - April 7, 2022

Lori Forbes Rohde, 64, went home on April 7, 2022 after a long hospital stay due to infection.

Lori was born on August 20, 1957 in Belle Fourche, SD.

Her and her late husband David Forbes had 2 daughters Rachel (Kenny) Coram, and Rebecca (Brandan) Holland. She also had 2 step daughters Kristen (Gene) Sheedy, and Dawn (Ricky) Boualapha. She had 5 grandkids Josiah, Jayden, Jacob, Sarah and Micah. She also had 4 step grandkids Drey, Kyler, Joran and Rylan.

She is preceded in death by her parents Joe and Vera Jones, four sisters Shirley, Ruth, JoAnn, and Donna. Also her beloved husband David Forbes.

She is survived by her sisters Sharon Kudlock of Belle Fourche, SD, Pat Coburn of TX, Peg Willey of Aberdeen, ID and brother Wayne (Connie) Jones of MT. Many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Lori loved her girls and grandchildren more than anything in the world. She was so proud of them and longed to see them grow up. She also loved the Lord Jesus and lived a life in service to Him. Memorial to be decided.