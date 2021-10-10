Louis James Pocha

May 23, 1955 - September 29, 2021

Louis was born in Helena, MT May 23, 1955 to loving parents Leo Pocha and Bobbie Pocha (Charlotte) Asher. Lou attended school and graduated from Helena Senior High School in 1973.. Louis lived and worked in the construction trades in his home State of Montana. Louis had many interests including sports, especially football. Louis was an avid fan of his favorite football team the Seattle Seahawks. Lou loved his family members and was quite proud of his roots and Native American ancestry. Louis spoke of the many wonderful memories made with his aunts and uncles and many cousins. Louis spoke often of his youth and the blessing of having his Grandparents living very close to his family home. This allowed for impromptu visits, life lessons and fond memories. A source of pride Louis loved all of his children..Although the children live in many locations, they are fortunate to know and care for each other. Lou spoke often of his parents and siblings, the family history and growing up in Helena. He readily shared family stories of Dad's famous picnic chili, Mom's delicious fry bread and treasured every family memory.

Louis is preceded in death by his father Leo Pocha and brother Jeff Pocha. Lou is survived by his mother Bobbie Asher(Bill), sisters Fay Prescott and Bonnie Distatio, brothers Tom Pocha and Dan Pocha.Louis will be sadly missed by his loving and devoted children, Krista Pocha, Josh Pocha, Jessica Pocha, Anthony Pocha, Sara Urrea, Erika Pocha, Heather Williamson, Jacob Pocha and Chayla Pocha. Louis further leaves behind his 16 beloved grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life service will be held for Pocha family members on October 23, 2021 at the Helena, MT Moose Lodge from 1:00 pm until 6:00 pm.