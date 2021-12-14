Menu
Lowell "Lonny" Cox
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Simple Cremation Montana
1414 Euclid Ave.
Helena, MT

Lowell "Lonny" Cox

May 25, 1948 - December 10, 2021

On December 10, 2021, Lowell "Lonny" Cox, age 73, passed away at home under the care of his wife after an extended battle with cancer.

Lowell Dean Cox was born on May 25, 1948 to Esther M. and William Rodger Cox, Jr in Helena, MT. He joined a brother William (Sonny) R. Cox, III and a sister Myrth Cox Strainer. He was later joined by a brother Blaine Cox.

Lonny grew up in East Helena, Montana and attended schools in East Helena and Helena. Lonny started working at Schiller's Service Station in East Helena and Mulcare's service station in Lincoln while attending high school. After high school, he went to work for the Asarco Smelter in East Helena.

On July 12, 1968, Lonny joined the U.S. Army Combat Engineers, training in Virginia. Lonny served two tours in Vietnam, April 1969 to April 1970 and November 1970-April 1971. He was a Sergeant in the Army when he was discharged. He was wounded in Vietnam and was a recipient of a purple heart.

Upon discharge from the Army, Lonny went to work for Asarco in East Helena. Later he worked for G&N Enterprises where he honed his skills as an equipment operator. He returned to work at Asarco from where he later retired.

On September 27, 1996, he married Madelyn "Mandie" Harper of Lincoln. A daughter

Destiny Deanielle was born on August 18, 1997. Lonny had 3 children from a previous marriage, Johnathon Cox, Tina Cox Marcum, and Opal Cox. Lonny and Mandie lived at the family homestead near Lincoln MT. They recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.

After retirement, Lonny was always busy with various projects around the Lincoln area. Lonny was very community oriented and did many projects with Hooper Park, Sculptures in the Wild Park, Lincoln Gulch Cemetery, and American Legion Post 9 Honor Guard. Lonny was always willing to help someone out no matter what time of day or night.

Lonny is survived by his wife, Mandie; daughters, Destiny Cox, Lincoln, Tina (Jamie) Marcum, East Helena; Opal Cox, son, Johnathon Cox; brother, Blaine (Gail) Cox, Lincoln and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of his life will be scheduled in the spring.



Published by Helena Independent Record on Dec. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Simple Cremation Montana
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Lonnie was a dedicated father and a man who could smile amidst adversity. Cadotte Creek and the world were blessed by his presence.
Guy Youngblood
Friend
December 19, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
RICH WARREN 5 buckskin rd po 50 appleton wa 98602 509-365-0063
Friend
December 16, 2021
It was an honor serving Lowell. Prayers for your family during this time.
Catherine See
Other
December 14, 2021
