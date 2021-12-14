Lowell "Lonny" Cox

May 25, 1948 - December 10, 2021

On December 10, 2021, Lowell "Lonny" Cox, age 73, passed away at home under the care of his wife after an extended battle with cancer.

Lowell Dean Cox was born on May 25, 1948 to Esther M. and William Rodger Cox, Jr in Helena, MT. He joined a brother William (Sonny) R. Cox, III and a sister Myrth Cox Strainer. He was later joined by a brother Blaine Cox.

Lonny grew up in East Helena, Montana and attended schools in East Helena and Helena. Lonny started working at Schiller's Service Station in East Helena and Mulcare's service station in Lincoln while attending high school. After high school, he went to work for the Asarco Smelter in East Helena.

On July 12, 1968, Lonny joined the U.S. Army Combat Engineers, training in Virginia. Lonny served two tours in Vietnam, April 1969 to April 1970 and November 1970-April 1971. He was a Sergeant in the Army when he was discharged. He was wounded in Vietnam and was a recipient of a purple heart.

Upon discharge from the Army, Lonny went to work for Asarco in East Helena. Later he worked for G&N Enterprises where he honed his skills as an equipment operator. He returned to work at Asarco from where he later retired.

On September 27, 1996, he married Madelyn "Mandie" Harper of Lincoln. A daughter

Destiny Deanielle was born on August 18, 1997. Lonny had 3 children from a previous marriage, Johnathon Cox, Tina Cox Marcum, and Opal Cox. Lonny and Mandie lived at the family homestead near Lincoln MT. They recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.

After retirement, Lonny was always busy with various projects around the Lincoln area. Lonny was very community oriented and did many projects with Hooper Park, Sculptures in the Wild Park, Lincoln Gulch Cemetery, and American Legion Post 9 Honor Guard. Lonny was always willing to help someone out no matter what time of day or night.

Lonny is survived by his wife, Mandie; daughters, Destiny Cox, Lincoln, Tina (Jamie) Marcum, East Helena; Opal Cox, son, Johnathon Cox; brother, Blaine (Gail) Cox, Lincoln and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of his life will be scheduled in the spring.