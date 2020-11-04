Lydia Jane "Toots" Thompson

November 10, 1941 - October 27, 2020

Lydia Jane "Toots" Thompson passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 with her husband Tom by her side.

She was born in Malta, MT on November 10, 1941; the fourth child to Gladys and Lochiel "Shingles" Edwards.

Following graduation from Malta High School in 1959, she attended Montana State College (then) in Bozeman and earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. It was there that she met the love of her life, Tommie Thompson, and they were married February 1 of 1964. Establishing their first home in Manhattan, KS, she nursed while he fulfilled his military obligation at Fort Riley.

Daughter Christina Lee was born soon after they returned to Montana at which time the Fannie Steele Dude Ranch west of Lincoln was purchased. Toots learned how to cook over a wood stove for the hunters Tommie guided. Later they moved to the Dick Mosher Ranch outside of Augusta where son, Gregg, was added to the family in 1969. After a brief time in Craig, MT, they settled in Helena in 1971.

With kids off to school, she returned to nursing for Dr. Faust Alvarez's medical practice. Then she worked as a receptionist for Robert Kuntz at The Optique before becoming a Social Security Disability Claims Examiner until retirement in 2003.

During her life, Toots was involved in a wide variety of activities including being Den Mother of son Gregg's Cub Scout troop. A devoted Christian, she served on the New Life Lutheran Church Council as well as helping put on countless church fundraisers and potlucks.

She was also an active member of the Order of the Eastern Star; holding the office of Worthy Matron for the Mountain Star Chapter #130 (Marysville) before having the honor of the appointment of Grand Adah for the Grand Chapter during the 1982-1983 year. She belonged to the Sacajawea Chapter #37 (Malta) at the time of her death.

Toots, as she was known to family and friends, enjoyed her life with Tom, camping, crafting, and traveling with her granddaughters. She never turned down a chance to go dancing with Tom and loved to spend time (and money) on the poker machines. At their "forever home" on Silver Creek she especially enjoyed the view from the picture window over a cup of coffee, where she could watch over her bluebirds, flower garden, and Tommie.

Her high school year yearbook quote was "Dynamite comes in small packages" and she will be remembered as a fierce and fearless defender of her morals and values, and her amazing cinnamon rolls.

Lydia was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Sheila Mae Simanton.

She is survived by her sister, Elaine Brooks; brother, Bill; husband, Tom; daughter, Chris (Kevin) Blake; granddaughters, Bailey (Zach) Peterson, Kacey (Rhett) Larsen, and Amy; and great-granddaughter, Lindy Peterson. She is also survived by her son, Gregg; and grandson, Cade; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Thank you to Compassus and St. Peters Hospice for your wonderful care during these last months. And a special Thanks to the staff at the BeeHive Homes for providing a comfortable and safe place for her until her passing.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials and Donations can be sent to the Dearborn Cemetery, Attn. Skyler Van Dyken, 5405 Hwy 434, Wolf Creek, MT 59648; or the Shriners Hospital for Children, 911 W 5th Ave, Spokane, WA 99204.

A Private Graveside Service is being held at the Dearborn Cemetery on Hwy 434, west of Wolf Creek on Monday, November 2, at 9:00 a.m.

Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Toots.