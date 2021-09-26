Lyle Woodrow Hamilton

May 18, 1942 - August 25, 2021

Early in the morning on August 25, 2021, Lyle Woodrow Hamilton, a most generous, gracious and gentle man rose to new life and new adventures in eternity. Lyle was born in Chickasha, OK on May 18, 1942 to John W. and Willie Mae (Hambleton) Hamilton. He grew up in Oklahoma and Texas. He graduated from McMurry College in Abilene, Texas, and received a Master of Theology from Southern Methodist University. Lyle was ordained in the Yellowstone Conference of the United Methodist Church and served churches in Troy, Anaconda, Missoula, Valier and Butte, Montana from 1968-88. He served as District Superintendent for Western Montana from 1988-94. He then pastored the Three Forks/ Willow Creek United Methodist churches until his retirement in 2002. Throughout his ministry, Lyle was a connector of people & relationships. He was a leader in the ecumenical Montana Association of Churches for decades, including serving as President. He helped bring the first Hospice to Butte, MT in the late 1980s. He was instrumental in bringing jazz worship services to St. Paul's UMC. In retirement Lyle continued his ministry as Church Relations Coordinator for Intermountain Children's Home and Services in Helena, Montana. He offered his talents to support the Walk to Emmaus spiritual growth experiences. Lyle married Linda Shewbert in 1964 and soon welcomed a daughter, Kama Kae (now a United Methodist pastor) and a son, Kaleb (now a family practice physician) into his life. They later divorced. In 1977, Lyle married Nita Botchek and welcomed stepson Scott (now a pharmacist) to the family. They later divorced. On July 24, 1993, Lyle married the love of his life, Marianne, also a United Methodist pastor. Together, they danced, led numerous journeys to the Holy Land and traveled widely in Europe, spending extended time in England, Italy, France and Wales. When Marianne retired in 2017, they relocated to The Villages, FL. Throughout his career, Lyle has never missed an opportunity to offer a listening ear, help a family in crisis, console the grieving, create a memorable wedding, sit with someone at the hospital, visit the prison - or do whatever it took to be of service and to help people grow in faith. In so many ways, those were his life goals. But wait! There's more! Lyle was a poet. He designed worship services and left behind hundreds of lyric poems written over the course of his life. Lyle is survived by his loving wife, Marianne Niesen of The Villages, FL; daughter Kama Hamilton (Doug) Morton of Denver, CO; son Kaleb (Kimra) Hamilton of Austin, TX; stepson Scott Botchek (Samantha Newbould) of Everett, WA; brothers Don (Nancy) Hamilton, Red Lodge, MT and Ray (Laurie) Hamilton, Stamford, CT; sister Rose Ann (Ken) Strawn, Tallahassee, FL; grandsons Weston and Quin Hamilton, Austin, TX; granddaughters Bella & Lily Botchek, Everett Washington and numerous nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Intermountain Children's Home, 500 S. Lamborn, Helena, MT 59601, St. Paul's UMC, 512 Logan, Helena, MT 59601 or a charity of your choice.Service will be on Thursday, Sept. 30 at 1 pm at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Helena, MT. Placement of cremains will follow at the church columbarium