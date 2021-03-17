Menu
Helena Independent Record
Lynette Eileen Zuroff
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021

Lynette Eileen Zuroff

May 18, 1948 - March 6, 2021

Lynette Eileen Zuroff, 72, of Helena, Montana passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 6, 2021 after a recent illness. In her last days her family surrounded her, including the comforting presence of her mother, Audrey. Her father, Dr. Roman Zuroff and her sisters, Lynda Zuroff and Marcia (Zuroff) Dubey predeceased Lynette.

Lynette was born in Forest Grove, Oregon on May 18, 1948 to Audrey and Roman Zuroff, the second of seven children. She grew up in Glendive, Montana and graduated from Dawson County High School in 1966. In 1970 she graduated with a BA in Elementary Education from Carroll College in Helena, Montana and later would earn her Doctor of Education from Montana State University (1982).

Lynette's teaching career began at Clinton Street (now Radley Elementary) School in Helena, where she first earned her reputation as an excellent, innovative and caring teacher. Lynette was committed and highly involved in the lives of her nieces, nephews and their children, who affectionately called her by the nickname, "Aunt Ski" and recall her playful, fun-loving character, thoughtfulness and unconditional love. Lynette kept her colleagues, friends and family on their toes with a variety of pranks and practical jokes – all accomplished in the most creative manner.

A marriage to Ed Mohler brought his two young sons and later, grandchildren, into her life – to her great delight. The family moved to Bozeman, MT where she pursued her doctorate. After returning to Helena, Lynette served as Professor Emeritus of Education at Carroll College in Helena, Montana for over 30 years.

In Dr. Zuroff's professional life, she was an elementary teacher, professor, chairwoman, and dean. Dr. Zuroff was the driving force in the development of the elementary education department at Carroll in the early 1980's. Lynette was instrumental in the development of Carroll College's Gifted Institute, a summer program that serves a diverse range of gifted fifth through ninth grade students.

Her colleagues and students remember her passion for teaching Children's Literature, her many years as an amazing professor and mentor who always made time for her students, teaching and helping them in innumerable ways. Lynette inspired both the professional progress and personal lives of her students, bringing an enthusiasm to her teaching that students deeply valued and respected. Her approach to teaching was revered in the world of education and ignited a light that will undoubtedly be carried forward through the lives of hundreds of students that sat in her classroom.

In her personal life she was a cherished daughter, dedicated aunt, loving mother- and grandmother-figure, loyal friend, devoted sister and an adored and influential teacher, colleague and individual. Her humor, love and selflessness touched many lives.

The decision to retire was not easy for Lynette, yet she was a talented seamstress, quilter, chef, hostess, and natural organizer and kept herself busy making and gifting her creations, traveling to visit family and spending time with dear friends. She adored the four-legged companions throughout her later life: Misty Montana, Zuri and Skyler. An avid game-player, she especially relished in word games like Scrabble and Perquackey.

Dr. Lynette Zuroff, aka Aunt Ski, was one-of-a-kind.

Lynette is survived by her mother, Audrey; her siblings, Kenneth (Donette) Zuroff, Gloria Zuroff, Gary (Kari) Zuroff and Brad (Tonni) Zuroff and David Dubey (brother-in-law); nieces and nephews Heidi VanDusen, Cori Argent, Jarrett Zuroff, Trista Fisher, Leah Zuroff, Trevor Zuroff, Travis Zuroff, Jessi Zuroff; step-sons Jason (Jackie) and Kenneth (Helen, former) and grandchildren David, Eli & Julia; many other beloved great-nieces and nephews, relatives, friends and students.

A memorial service will take place at a future date, to be announced.

Memorial donations can be made to Carroll College, Helena, Montana Carroll College Foundation https:/www.carroll.edu/give, or to the Dr. Roman S. Zuroff Endowed Scholarship at Dawson Community College in Glendive, Montana https:/www.dawsoncollegefoundation.org/how-to-helponate.html (tel. 406-377-9425) or a memorial of your choice. Condolences can be sent to the Zuroff family at 957 Eaton Drive, Dickinson, ND 58601.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to St. Peter's Hospital and the University of Utah Hospital. Their dedication and effort to provide quality care over the last month was a blessing to the entire family. We are thankful for Lynette's life and the gift of time we were able to spend with her.


Published by Helena Independent Record on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dr. Zuroff taught among the best educators I ever had the pleasure to know, at Carroll College in the late 80's. I learned from her what it meant to care about 'teaching' reading regardless of your teaching position. During my own 30 year teaching career, I never forgot how prepared she was for class and how much that mattered. I'll never forget her attention to detail, or how impressed I was when she showed up to teach college on Valentine's Day in a red dress with matching pocketbook and shoes.
Debra Clark Dorrance
April 26, 2021
Lynette and I were classmates at Carroll. At holiday breaks we and two more classmates would drive home together. I lived in Sidney. So sorry to hear of her passing. She was a smart and fun person.
Rod Gartner
April 15, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Lynette's passing and wanted you all to know even though the years have went by I always thought of her as good friend. We had some great times in school and our class of "66" was the best. She will be missed. You are all in my thoughts and prayers during this sad time. Linda (Thomson) Frank
Linda Frank
March 17, 2021
I am so grateful for the years of friendship Lynette and I shared. I will miss our summer get togethers in Helena and Missoula when we visited, played games, sewed and spent hours reminiscing and laughing. Although we lived many miles apart in the winter months, we always kept in touch. Our little dogs were always "buddies" and I will miss "Zuri Do"and "Skyler Too!" Lynette´s family members and friends will be among the many who will cherish their memories of Lynette. She was a very special lady!
Billie
March 17, 2021
Lynette loved Carroll College, she is even caught in her dorm room as a Freshman in the attached photo. That was when women had to wear dresses and there were no organized women sports on campus. I did my undergrad at Carroll because my big sister, Lynette, went there! I am already missing you.
Gloria Zuroff
March 17, 2021
Jason and Jackie, I am so sorry to hear about your loss and I want you to know that you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. May God hold you in his arms and bless you as you work through your grief.
Mike Mahoney
March 17, 2021
Lynette is now in God´s embrace. May she Rest In Peace.
Bill Murray
March 17, 2021
Lynette was a brilliant leader to teachers and students! She will be missed! It was an honor to know her!
Jim Benish
March 17, 2021
