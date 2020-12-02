Lynn Russell Hellman

HAMILTON - Lynn Russell was born October 5th, 1937. Before he was a great grandfather, a papa, a father, a knight in shining armor or your beloved mailman, he was a young boy living in the wide-open land of North Dakota. He learned to live with very little and saw his family through America's monumental moments such as The Great Depression. Through the trials of his time he learned to be the patriarch of the Hellman family, and raised his four children with an unexplainable gentle sternness. He changed unequivocally with his 12 grandchildren, sneaking them cash under the table for "treats" and holding back a reprimand when they told an explicit story. Lynn's heart loosened even more with the continuing legacy of his 16 great grandchildren. The gleam in his stark brown eyes became pure pride and he never hesitated to share that pride with anyone who passed by.

Lynn was able to live in the present moment and often got caught in it with strangers as he sparked a conversation with a humorous comment. He only seemed to visit the past in his history books or when in the company of childhood friends who knew of his mischief. And his future? He let his faith take hold of his future, knowing one day this life as he knew it would end. A family has lost their stoic and steady patriarch, but heaven has gained him. His spirit is in the Bitterroot mountains, the Pacific Ocean, in the wide-open lands of North Dakota, but mostly tucked into our hearts where he can be with us forever.

Lynn passed away Thanksgiving morning. He is survived by his cherished wife, Pat Hellman, his wife of 63 years; children, Julie (Leo) Ward, Bill (Angie) Abrams, Lynn (Rhonda) Hellman, and Becky Mildenberger (Tom Fox). He is also survived by his 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, Ryan and Kori Hellman (Ari, Isla, and Vincent); Melissa and Ryan Berg; Sean and Meghan Ward (Penelope); Jessica and Ben Jahn (Eloise and Bennett); Eric and Lindsey (Marshal and Rory); Jennifer and Gabe Ford (Korben and Everly); Brendan Ward and Katie Forba (Silas); Katie and Michael Brennan (Ava, Nora, and Harvey); Kevin Ward and Colleen Martin; Ali and Damian Khoury (Maverick); Ashli and Garrett Gurnett (Graham); Christian Ward and Cassandra Rouse.

Services will be held at a later date. Condolences can be mailed to Pat Hellman 238 Skyline Dr. Hamilton, MT 59840 or at www.dalyleachchapel.com