Lynn Howard Wakefield

September 3, 1940 - January 6, 2022

Lynn Howard Wakefield passed away in the early morning hours on January 6, 2022 of natural causes with his wife at his side. He was born on September 3, 1940 in Ferndale, Michigan to Harold and Dorothy {Rowling} Wakefield. Lynn grew up in Troy, Michigan. His first job as a youth was working on a farm across the road from his home. In addition, he served as a caregiver to his two younger brothers afflicted with Muscular Dystrophy. He was a great help to his mother. He graduated from Troy High School in 1958 and received an award for his caregiving. In 1960, Lynn enlisted in the U.S. Navy, stationed in Florida. He learned electronic technician skills, fixing airplane radios. He was discharged in 1963. He then went to work in a steel tube factory, making automobile pipes.

That summer he met a young lady, Annette Taylor, originally from Helena, Montana, a blind date at a wedding. The date went fairly well, and they began a courtship. On February 22, 1964, they eloped and were married in Royal Oak, Michigan. Annette had to return to work in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, but resigned from her job and returned to Michigan where their married life began. In May of 1965 their son Tom was born. They lived in Troy and later in Utica, Michigan. In 1966, the family came to Helena to visit Annette's parents. Lynn fell in love with Montana, and by the time they returned home, they decided to come back to Helena to live. Annette found a job, so it all worked out.

Lynn began working in Allen Electric's TV service department as an electronic technician and in 1969 he bought out that department and opened his own store (Wakefield TV/VCR Repair) in the Hustad Center. In 1971, the family welcomed their daughter, Lynnette. Lynn enjoyed camping, woodworking, and just being with family, whom he adored. Lynn closed up his shop in January 2002, joining with Annette in her retirement. They spent two full summers camped at the Elkhorn Guest Ranch on Rock Creek near Missoula. Their grandsons joined them often. In later years Lynn took up stained glass as a hobby and made a cover for every wall or ceiling light in the house! They were lovely. He also made flutes out of PVC pipes and loved demonstrating them to anyone who would listen, many times annoying his wife. Lynn had a somewhat odd sense of humor, making jokes that made no sense. (Later on, while a resident of Son Heaven Assisted Living, he regaled the others with his jokes}. He wasn't too keen on traveling, but Annette was, so they made a few trips to Glacier, Yellowstone, California, Las Vegas, and later a return trip to Michigan.

Our family would like to thank Dr. Andrew Gilbert and his staff for their loving care of Lynn for several years, to St. Peter's Hospital for their care many, many times, for the Son Heaven Assisted Living staff for their superb care for over two years. They loved him and vice versa, and for Encompass Health for their dedicated, compassionate help with hospice care in his final days.

Lynn was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Fred and Bud, his sister Judy Tucker, and infant granddaughter, Alyssa Wakefield. He is survived by his wife Annette of 57 years, his son Tom of Helena, his daughter Lynnette Taborsky of Helena, his "adopted" daughter Wendy Mason of Helena, originally of Boston, Ma., grandsons Connor Wakefield of Helena, Riley (Tausha) Wakefield of Butte, a great granddaughter Piper Wakefield of Butte, and his sister-in-law Cheryl (Allen) Burris of Carnation, WA. We love you and will miss you terribly. Rest in peace our beloved husband, dad, grampa, and great grampa.

Interment of Lynn's ashes will be held in April at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Fort Harrison, Montana, with a reception to follow at Anderson, Stevenson, Wilke Funeral Home. Donations in honor of Lynn can be made to the local Muscular Dystrophy Foundation, Lewis and Clark County Humane Society, or a charity of your choice. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Lynn.