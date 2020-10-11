M. James 'Jim' Kelley

Dad went home to heaven to be with Mom, Roberta, who was the love of his life. He was 88 years old when he passed on October 4, 2020, in the care of the staff at Rocky Mountain Care Center & Hospice.

Dad was the first of seven children born to Marion Friedrich and June Amy (Toole) Kelley on November 25, 1931 in Bozeman, MT. He went to school through the 8th grade and got his GED while serving in the US Army. He also went to Vo-Tech while living in Butte, MT and studied Architecture.

Dad and Mom were married on May 23, 1953 at Hope Lutheran Church in Bozeman, MT. They honeymooned in Butte, MT. They were married between Mom's Baccalaureate and Graduation ceremonies.

Dad was a Korean War Era Army Veteran. He served at Eniwetok Atoll and Bikini Atoll for the Atom Bomb, Radiation and Nuclear Tests. He had tonsils when he went there; but when he came home his tonsils were missing. The ship he was on, blew up and he was severely burned. He was honorably discharged under a Medical Injury.

He worked as a laborer most of his life, everything from Farm and Ranch work to building the Minute Man Missile Silos in Central Montana to working at Stauffer Chemical in Rocker, MT. He retired with 100% Military Disability in the mid 1970's.

Dad and Mom were Rockhounds and raised four Pebble Pups: their daughter, Anndrietta Moore, and their sons, Michael, Patrick, and David Kelley. He enjoyed Leatherwork, Woodwork, and painting wood items for Mom's Rosemaling. Dad loved the outdoors: hunting, boating, camping, fishing, and playing cards, mostly Pinochle and Cribbage. He never met a seafood he did not like, especially shrimp any way you cook it. Dad's outgoing nature led him to make friends everywhere he went.

He was a Boy Scout leader in the 1960's and a DAV Commander and Recruiter in the 1970's and 1980's.

All his children survive him. He also is survived by two brothers, Lewis Jay 'Bud' Kelley, and Raymond Kelley, as well as three sisters, Amy Smith, Dorothie Overlie, and Bonnie Eppers. His Grandchildren are Nathanial 'Skeeter' Kelley, Amity Graham, Erik Moore, Shawn Moore, Lisa Kelley, and Adam Kelley; and Great Grandchildren are Brandon Joe Graham, Lizelle Jean Graham, and Aurora Joyce Graham. He was preceded in death by his wife, Roberta Kelley on September 2, 2014; his grandson, Brandon Michael Kelley; and his brother, Shelby Joel 'Joe' Kelley.

Services will be held at a later date. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to thew family or to share a memory of Jim.