Mamie Fiers, 85, of East Helena, Montana passed away Saturday, December 4, 2021. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.
Published by Helena Independent Record on Dec. 12, 2021.
Hi i am Mamie´s oldest grand daughter I don´t beleive there is any relation. Mamie was Fiers through her husband Albert and his family came from Ecklo Belgium.
Kitty Bailey
December 17, 2021
My grandfather was Grover Fiers, and my father was William Russell Fiers. Are we related? So sorry for your loss. I live in Muncie In. My grandfather and my father lived in Red-eye Indiana. I know there aren't many Fiers's Hope you are all well.