FLYNN, Margaret A. 'Peggy', age 92, of Helena, passed away June 3, 2021. A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, 1502 Shirley Rd., today, June 18th at 11 a.m. A reception will follow the Mass in the fellowship hall of the church. Rite of Committal will be held at Resurrection Cemetery after the reception. Memorials are suggested to Our Lady of the Valley, 1502 Shirley Rd, Helena, MT 59602. www.olvmt.org. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Peggy.