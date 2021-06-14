Menu
Margaret Flynn
FLYNN, Margaret A. 'Peggy', age 92, of Helena, passed away June 3, 2021. A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, 1502 Shirley Rd., today, June 18th at 11 a.m. A reception will follow the Mass in the fellowship hall of the church. Rite of Committal will be held at Resurrection Cemetery after the reception. Memorials are suggested to Our Lady of the Valley, 1502 Shirley Rd, Helena, MT 59602. www.olvmt.org. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Peggy.


Published by Helena Independent Record from Jun. 14 to Jun. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church
1502 Shirley Road, Helena, MT
My sincere condolences to all of you. I call Peg Mrs. Flynn because of the way I was raised. She was such a sweet lady with such a positive and cheerful demeanor. She always made me feel welcomed and at home. We will keep in touch.
Dale Bergren
Friend
June 16, 2021
