Margaret Ann (Peggy) Flynn

August 1, 1928 to June 3, 2021

On June 3, 2021, Peggy Flynn passed away in Helena after a short illness. Peggy was born on August 1, 1928, in Stockton, California to Clifford and Celestia Carmody.

She grew up in Great Falls, MT graduating from St. Mary's Catholic High School. She later attended the Great Falls Business College. Peggy was employed in Great Falls by Montana Steel Buildings. After moving to Helena, Peg was employed by the Helena Telephone Employees Federal Credit Union. Peg also worked along with her husband Frank and son Dennis building and growing Valley Farms.

Peggy met Frank, her husband of 72 years, at the Sally Ann Bakery in Great Falls when they both were 15. In 1946 Frank joined the Army Air Corps. Peg and Frank were married on June 4, 1949, shortly after Frank's return from China. They lived in Billings until 1956 when Frank took a job with the Mountain Bell Telephone Company in Helena. They moved with the company to Billings, Missoula, and returned to Helena in 1966 remaining there until her passing.

Peggy was a devoted wife and mother with a smile that would light up a room! She enjoyed RVing, ceramics and cooking. Her snickerdoodle cookies were the best! Peg and Frank were active members in the Telephone Pioneers of America traveling throughout the United States with friends and other Telephone Pioneers. Mom loved her life, and she loved her family.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents and great granddaughter Ashley Flynn. She is survived by her husband Franklin Flynn and sons Chuck (Arlene) and Dennis (Barbara) and her grandchildren David Flynn, Jennifer Price (Scott), Tony Flynn (Laurie), Daryl McCraw (Aleta), six great grandchildren and a soon to be born great-great grandson.

Other survivors include her lifelong friend Sally Meade in Great Falls and former daughter-in-law Mary Kay Flynn of Spokane. Sally and Mary Kay were always very dear to Mom.

Peggy was a member of Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, 1502 Shirley Road. A funeral Mass will be held at the church on Friday, June 18th at 11 a.m. A reception will follow the Mass in the fellowship hall of the church. Rite of Committal will be held at Resurrection Cemetery following the reception. Memorials are suggested to Our Lady of the Valley, 1502 Shirley Rd, Helena, MT 59602. www.olvmt.org. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Peggy.

A special thank you goes to the doctors and nurses at St. Peter's Hospital for the wonderful care given to Peggy in the last days of her life and, most especially, to the entire staff of the Cooney Convalescent Home for the loving and supportive care she received during her last three years.