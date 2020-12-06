Margaret L. Poor

May 19, 1930 - December 1, 2020

Margaret L. Poor, 90, loving mother and devoted wife, died at home in Missoula, MT on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. She was the second of six children born to Paul and Ruth Sloan in Ottawa, KS on May 19, 1930. She grew up in Great Falls, MT and graduated from Great Falls High School.

She married Jesse H. Poor in Redlands, CA on October 20, 1951 and enjoyed over 65 years of marriage. They had four children and moved within Montana with a telephone construction crew for several years before settling in Bozeman. They moved to the Helena area in 1979, and she recently moved to Missoula. Margaret and Jesse had four children, Susan Frances, Anne Holly, Rosemary Ruth, and Kevin Jesse.

Margaret and Jesse both worked for Mountain Bell (later USWEST) and both retired in 1990. They celebrated their sixty-fifth wedding anniversary with family and friends in October 2016. Before moving to Helena, Margaret and Jesse enjoyed living on Magpie Bay at Canyon Ferry Lake from 1979-2001 and were happy to host many visitors. They were also snowbirds, spending winters golfing in Yuma and Peoria, AZ throughout their retirement. They were members of SS Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in East Helena, MT.

Margaret was extremely kind and always tried to look on the bright side. She was intelligent, strong, and courageous, having beaten cancer multiple times. While not bashful, she was uncanny in her ability to keep her opinions about current politics and issues a mystery to all. Her favorite activities included spending time with family, reading (usually a mystery novel), sharing muffins, and playing bridge. Margaret is survived by her children Susan (Dave) Casey of Sun City West, AZ, Anne (Erich) Weber of Missoula, MT, Rosemary Keller of Bozeman, and Kevin (Rachel) Poor of Missoula, MT, and ten grandchildren, Troy (Charon) Casey of Chesapeake Beach, MD, Torey Casey of Aberdeen, WA, Holly (Greg) Perrier of Missoula, Jeff Weber of Brooklyn, NY, Kerri (Buddy) Clement of Livingston, MT, Jenny (Mark) Yesilevskiy of Cloverdale, CA, Sarah (Wade) Jambor and Emily Keller of Bozeman, Jesse Poor of Missoula and Erin Poor of Moscow, ID, and great granddaughters Madeline and Mahina Casey. Margaret is also survived by her sisters Rosemary Jacoby of Helena, MT and Judy Kirschel of Roseville, CA, sisters-in-law Patti Sloan of Roseville, CA, and Jeannie Sloan of Great Falls, as well as many treasured nieces and nephews.

Margaret was predeceased by her husband Jesse Poor, parents Paul and Ruth Sloan, her sister Betty Hasty of AL and her brothers John Sloan and Phil Sloan.

Graveside services for immediate family will be held at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery, Fort Harrison. A celebration of life is planned for summer, 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed toward a charity of the giver's choice. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Margaret.