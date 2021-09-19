Margaret Beck Shandy

August 20, 1927 - September 12, 2021

Margaret (Marge) Beck Shandy, age 94, of Helena, passed away September 12, 2021.

Marge was born on August 20, 1927, in Deer Lodge, Montana to Margaret (O'Keefe) Beck and Peter L. Beck. She was the second child of four siblings.

Marge spent her early years living with her family at various ranches at Beck Hill, Helmsville and Finn Valley. She attended school in Finn through the 8th grade. The family moved to Deer Lodge where she attended high school, graduating from Powell County High School with the class of 1945.

On August 9, 1945, Marge married Russell M. Shandy in Butte Montana. Marge and Russ lived in Deer Lodge where Russ worked for the Milwaukee Railroad and Marge worked as a clerk at Safeway, IGA, and the Coast-to-Coast Store. In 1961 they purchased a little ranch on Racetrack Creek where they continued to raise their three children. In 1973, with the family grown and gone, they sold the ranch and moved into Deer Lodge. Between 1973 and 1982 they lived in Challis ID, Havre, MT, and Livingston, Montana. In 1982 they returned to Deer Lodge.

In 1983, Russ passed away and Marge moved to Helena to be near her family. She worked at the Florence Crittenton Home and then as a Senior Companion. In 1998, Marge returned to Deer Lodge where she managed the Meadows Apartments, working until she was 80 years young. In 2009 she once more returned to Helena, due to health reasons.

Marge was always an excellent seamstress. There were always new dresses for holidays, school and proms. She was a wonderful cook who could make a great dinner out of what she had on hand. She enjoyed visits with family and friends, which often turned into a card party or visits with much laughter and stories. She loved raising sheep and had many pet cows and lambs. She was a hard worker, and her laughter was infectious.

The great joy of Marge's life were her grandchildren, all three generations. They were all "special" and loved by her. She took great pride in teaching them to Indian leg wrestle, fish and play a good game of cards or board game. She also taught them all to laugh and left each generation with many "Grama Marge" stories. In return, they loved her and were very caring and thoughtful of her.

Marge was proceeded in death by her parents, Maggie and Pete, her husband Russ, son Rich, their infant son, brother Charles Beck, sisters Rita Morgan and Helen Hallingstad, her brother in laws, Tom Morgan and Duane Hallingstad, sister in-laws Rhea Beck and Carla Beck, son in-law Pete Horton.

She is survived by her daughters and son in-law, Lin and Jim Quigley and Deb Horton, sister Barbara (Jim) Weis, her 13 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and her 4 great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews who were often in her thoughts.

Until we meet again, we will miss you so much. Thank you!

Services will be held in Deer Lodge at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. A graveyard service will follow at Hillcrest cemetery, with a reception to follow at St. Mary's Hall.

Donations can be made to your local Food Bank in memory of Marge Shandy. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Marge.