Margaret "Peggy" Walsh
ABOUT
Anaconda High School
FUNERAL HOME
Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral Home
107 Oak St
Anaconda, MT

Margaret "Peggy" Walsh

April 18, 1933 – March 22, 2021

Peggy Walsh, a Helena native and Anaconda resident for 60 years, passed away peacefully on March 22 at the age of 87, surrounded by her loving family. There was dancing and celebration in heaven that day, as Peggy was reunited with her husband Gene, her son John, and countless relatives and friends!

Peggy was born in Helena to Harold and Peggy Garrity, a young couple of Irish descent who loved to laugh and loved to dance. Peggy was soon joined in the Garrity family by her brother Don and her sister Judy. Peggy excelled academically; in 1955 she was among the first female students to graduate from Carroll College in a field other than nursing, graduating Summa Cum Laude. While at Carroll, she was involved with the Hilltopper annual yearbook, wrote for the Prospector student newspaper, and competed on the forensics team. Her bachelor's degree in English eventually brought her to a teaching position in Anaconda. It was there she met the love of her life, Gene Walsh, a smiling son of Irish immigrants, World War II veteran, talented athlete, and all-around good guy.

Peggy and Gene were married in 1959. Together, they raised five kids-Gene Jr., Rosemary, Judy, John, and Susan-and created a beautiful family that included a daughter-in-law and three sons-in-law, 12 grandchildren, four grandchildren-in-law, and five great-grandchildren. Peggy was deeply committed to Gene and her children, spending countless hours together over family meals, homework, reading, sporting events, family outings, and road trips. She and Gene and the kids also often gathered with members of a large extended family resulting from Peggy's two siblings and Gene's ten siblings, along with the many children of their brothers and sisters.

Following her graduation from Carroll, Peggy began her career as an educator, teaching English and language in locations that included Stevensville, St. Louis, Missouri, and Philipsburg. Then, for more than 30 years, she taught English and served as a School Counselor at Anaconda High School (while at the same time earning her Master's Degree in Education and Counseling from Montana State University). Peggy was passionate about education. She served as a mentor and helped facilitate college scholarships for many high school students to help them realize the benefits of higher education in their own lives. Even following her retirement, she remained a lifelong learner, an avid reader of poetry and prose, and an accomplished master of crossword puzzles and other word games. She used her skill with words to bless family members and friends with beautifully written letters, offering her wisdom, grace or profound consolation. Gene proudly referred to her as "the smartest person I ever met!" Peggy and Gene were together in their Anaconda home until late 2016, when they moved to Helena. There, they were frequently visited by their kids, grandkids and other family members, time treasured by all.

Peggy was a devout Catholic who always held deeply to her faith. Through the years, she and Gene served in various ministry and volunteer roles for the Anaconda Catholic Community. Peggy read numerous theological books, practiced daily prayer, and loved her overseas trips with Gene, family members and friends to holy sites that included Assisi, Medjugorje, and the Vatican. She insisted that the light above the olive groves lining the hills of Assisi was unique in all the world, touched by the presence of Saint Francis.

In retirement, Peggy enjoyed the company of a close group of Anaconda friends who shared her interests, whether fellow teachers, golfers, or members of her church. She reveled in the regular gatherings with her beloved "Lunch Bunch", where laughter mixed with food and fellowship. And more than anything, Peggy loved hosting and visiting her kids, grandkids, and great grandkids, each adoring the other.

Peggy was intelligent, engaging, vibrant, caring, and loving. Like her parents, she loved to smile and loved to laugh. Even as her health declined in her final years, fellow residents and caregivers frequently commented on how joyful she was, always quick to share her smile and laughter.

We will miss Peggy's smile and laughter. But we know that we will continue to be blessed by her love and care. We know that she and Gene will continue to watch over their family and friends as they are reunited in the company of the Lord they so faithfully served.

Peggy passed away during the first week of spring. She and Gene always loved the song, Somewhere My Love. Among the beautiful lyrics of that song are these:

Someday we'll meet again, my love

Someday whenever the spring breaks through…

God speed, my love, 'til you are mine again.

God speed, Peggyom/Grandma Peggy/Aunt Peggy. May the road rise up to meet you…

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, her son John, her brother Don, and her husband Gene. She is survived by her sister Judy; her children Gene (Jill) Walsh, Rosemary (Mark) Semmens, Judy (Joe) Robinson, and Susan Walsh (Mehmet Kahraman); her grandchildren John (Katie) Walsh, Ryan (Tori) Walsh, Dylan Walsh, John (Jackie) Semmens, Katie (Sam) Carpentier, Kevin Semmens, Meghan Semmens, Sean Robinson, Danny Robinson, Brianna Robinson, Mikaela Robinson, and Ella Kahraman; and her great-grandchildren Gene Semmens, Charlie Semmens, Betsy Semmens, Lucy Carpentier, and Molly Walsh.

Peggy's life will be celebrated with a Funeral Mass at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Anaconda at 11 am on Saturday, March 27 in compliance with health guidelines. There will be a one-hour Visitation at the Church prior to the start of the service. Immediately following the service, burial will take place at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorials can be sent to the John Walsh Memorial Scholarship at Carroll College, Development Office, 1601 North Benton, Helena, MT 59624, or the Anaconda Catholic Community, 217 W. Pennsylvania St., Anaconda, MT 59711.

Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral & Cremation Service is entrusted with Peggy's funeral arrangements. You may pay your condolences at www.longfellowfinneganriddle.com.


Published by Helena Independent Record on Mar. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Holy Family Catholic Church
Anaconda, MT
Mar
27
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Holy Family Catholic Church
Anaconda, MT
Mar
27
Burial
Mount Olivet Cemetery.
MT
Funeral services provided by:
Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Your Mother was an inspiration to all of us. She was so kind and so spiritual. We have missed her. We love all you Walsh children. Take care, God bless. Lovingly & with sympathy. Sparkey & Marie
Marie and Sparkey McLean
March 30, 2021
Peggy and Gene gifted us with a lovely glass pitcher as a wedding gift. We think about them every time we make lemonade. Rest in Peace.
John Finn and Maggie Meredith
March 25, 2021
Cousin Peggy, it makes me so sad that you are no longer with us , but I am thrilled for you to be with Gene and our Lord. You were such a treasure and delight to do many people especially Honey who lived you so dearly. You were always so kind, compassionate, generous and caring. You were so good to my Mom. She used to say that she could feel it when you were praying for her. Rest In Peace dear Cousin. Love you lots.
Janet McNamee Bjornemo
March 24, 2021
I just heard today of Aunt Peggy s passing. My eyes started to water and I can't dry them. We used to go to Montana two times or more each year and I would always visit Peggy and Gene. I looked forward to that visit. We would spend one to two hours just talking. When I would get up to leave, as I walked out the door I would think how sad it would be to not have an Aunt Peggy in our family. She was so intelligent and oozed goodness and holiness and love just by the way she lived her life. To Rosemary, Gene, Judy and Susan and your families please accept our deepest sympathy for your loss. We all will miss her to.
Pat & Ann Marie Walsh & family
March 24, 2021
My sympathy to the Walsh family Peggy had a great life and now her and Gene will be reunited along with John. I´m sure the celebration was great. Unfortunately I´m in Las Vegas babysitting so I won´t be in attendance at Peggy´s celebration of life but I will be there in spirit. Rest In Peace Peggy
Nancy Moquist
March 24, 2021
