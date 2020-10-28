Marjorie Ellen Eicher

January 24, 1929 - October 23, 2020

Marjorie Ellen Eicher, 91, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Silver Springs Assisted Living in Townsend, MT where she had been living for the last five months of her life.

Marjorie was born on January 24, 1929 in Trucksville, PA to Harold and Addie Hawley, and was the sixth of nine siblings.

Marjorie graduated from Vestal Central High in Vestal, New York in 1947. The summer she graduated, her sense of adventure and courage led her to board the train in New York and cross the country to live with her brother in Entiat, WA. There she worked in the apple orchards in Wenatchee until she moved to Portland, OR. It was during her time in Portland, that Marjorie met Wilmer Eicher, whom she married on November 4th, 1950. While residing in Portland, Elaine the first of their three children was born and shortly thereafter, they moved to Eugene, OR where both Linda and Martha were born.

In 1991, they moved to Helena, MT to be closer to their children as their daughters had met Montana spouses and had settled within 50 miles of each other. Marjorie was very active in the outdoors, enjoying hiking, skiing, skating, and gardening. She was an amazing quilter and enjoyed helping her daughters and being involved with her many grandchildren. In 1944 at the age of 15, Marjorie made a lifelong choice to serve the Lord and her solid faith kept her grounded in a truth that continued to lead and guide her through her life's journey. It is this faith that was the source of many dear friendships to Marjorie and to the very end kept her encouraged and in good spirits.

Marjorie was the last of her siblings and is survived by her three daughters, Elaine (Rick) Kitto, Linda (Rod) Kitto and Martha (Dave) Gardner. She is survived by eight grandchildren; Marni (Jory) Thompson, Craig (Lana) Kitto, Alisha (Philip) Knaub, Todd (Kay) Kitto, Brittney Kitto (Mike Ray), Jason (Mindy) Gardner, Curtis Gardner (Elora Akins) and Eric (Cheyenne) Gardner all of whom have many fond memories of time spent with her; 14 great grandchildren, and one great, great grandson whom she met a few days before she passed away. The day she met him; Marjorie commented that her life was made of many good memories and now there is a great memory added. Marjorie is also survived by many extended family and friends.

A special thank you to Tiffany and the crew at Silver Springs Assisted Living for your wonderful care for our mother for the last 5 months.

A Viewing will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Friday, October 30, 2020 at Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 212 Broadway, Townsend, followed by a Funeral Service at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be held at Deep Creek Cemetery, Townsend. A Luncheon will follow at the Townsend Lodge. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Marjorie.