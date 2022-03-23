Marjorie Louise Hughes

August 17, 1925 - March 17, 2022

Marjorie Louise Hughes, aged 96 years and seven months, passed away peacefully in her sleep in Paradise Valley, AZ on March 17, 2022.

Marj, as she preferred to be called, was a proud Montanan. She was also fiercely independent. Born August 17, 1925, she was the only child of Frank and Detta Hughes, who were second generation ranchers with approximately 4,000 acres on Lone Tree Road, Pondera County. She started her education in a one room school, matriculated to Conrad elementary, and graduated from high school in Great Falls in 1943. She then graduated from Stephen's College, Columbia, MO., where she obtained her pilot's license.

After a brief time working in Florida, she returned to Montana, where she owned and operated an ice cream shop in Cutbank. Then she moved to Drummond, where in the early '50's she worked as a gas station attendant and as a grader of Christmas trees. Along with her lifelong friend, Dolores Rose (nee Dalberg), she moved briefly to Phoenix, AZ. and worked at the Arizona Cotton Exchange.

After returning to Montana, she eventually got a job with the Veteran's Administration at Ft. Harrison. Through what became a 20 plus year career, she held a variety of administrative positions, culminating in a job which required her travel throughout Montana advising veterans of their benefits.

Starting in 1969, she spent time with her mother in Arizona. Upon her retirement from the VA in 1985, she spent her winters in Arizona and her summers in Maxville, MT.

Marj was happiest when fly fishing, preferably after horse backpacking into Glacier National Park or at one of her many streams in the Maxville area. She was also a bona fide "slot whisperer" at the casinos, a proficient bowler and a golfer. Although engaged four times, she never married.

Marj will be laid to rest alongside her parents at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 7100 N. Montana Ave. in Helena on April 11, at 11:00 a.m. A brief graveside service will be held. Immediately following the service there will be a Reception at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave, in Helena, where refreshments will be served. Use of a facemask is suggested.

