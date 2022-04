HUGHES, Marjorie L., age 96, formerly of Montana, passed away on March 17, 2022. The graveside service scheduled for Monday, April 11, has been changed due to weather. The location has been changed, inviting everyone to meet at 11 a.m. in the social hall at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N Montana Ave. for the Committal Service with a reception directly following. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or to share a favorite memory of Marj.