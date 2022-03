SHORT, Marjorie A., age 91, of Helena, passed away June 1, 2021. A funeral Service will be celebrated on Sunday, June 6, 2:00pm, at the St. Peter's Episcopal Cathedral, 511 N Park Ave. A reception will follow the Mass at the church. A full obituary is to come as well. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a favorite memory of Marjorie.