Marjorie Ann Short

October 13, 1929-June 1, 2021

On June 1, 2021, Marjorie Ann Short (Sinnott), was called home to the Lord after a short battle with cancer. She was born October 13, 1929, in Missoula, MT to Louie and Eva Erickson. She was later adopted by Eva's second husband, John Sinnott and was raised in Bonner, MT where she learned to swim in the Blackfoot River.

She graduated from Missoula County High School and then attended The University of Montana (previously MSU) and was a Delta Gamma Sorority Sister. While in college she met and fell in love with Don Short. They married and moved to Great Falls in 1950 where they raised three children, Steven, Gary and Barb.

In Great Falls, Marge was secretary to Republican Congressman, James Battin and was given the Donald G. Nutter award for her service to the Republican party. She later worked as secretary for the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation. She was an active member of PEO, Junior League and Community Concert.

In 1982 she and Don moved to Helena where she was the secretary at St. Peter's Cathedral until she retired in 1990. She was involved in various bridge clubs and hosting Musikanten Montana singers and continued her involvement in PEO. She enjoyed working at the Bargain Basement and being involved in many church activities.

She was blessed in being able to enjoy camping, cross country skiing, traveling the world, playing cards and hosting many, many friends in her home over the years. Her favorite activity was being with her friends and family. She never met a person she did not immediately welcome with open arms and consider a friend. She was the epitome of the saying, "Hostess with the Mostess". She loved cooking and trying new recipes and often would prepare a new dish and share it with her children, although not at the same time and if one set of children did not enjoy the dish, she would try it on the next set of children the next night.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Louie Erickson and Eva Sinnott, her stepfather, John Sinnott, her brother, Vernard Erickson and her husband, Don Short.

She is survived by her children, Steven (Candice) Short, Gary (Dana) Short and Barb (Tyler) Gleason, her grandchildren, Andrew "AJ" Short and Megan (Jake) Bernhardt and twin great-grandson's, Krue and Brooks Bernhardt and her constant companion (cat), Jasmine.

She will be extremely missed by all her family who loved her more than can be expressed, as she was truly our best friend. We will miss her weekly calls for assistance with her television or computer.

Services will be held on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at 2:00 pm at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 511 N Park Ave. For anyone who is unable to attend, you may watch the service on Live Stream at spchelena.org. Look for "electronic attendance" button, and then for the "Special Services." You will then be directed to the church's facebook page where you can search for "Live from Mevo."

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Jude's Children Hospital @ stjude.org.

