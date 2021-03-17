LUTHER, Mark "Markie" A. age 37 of East Helena passed away November 20, 2020. A memorial service celebrating Mark's life will be held at 10 a.m. today, March 19th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. (Feel free to were PINK. Double Death Dog Dare Ya!!!!) Burial with military honors will follow the service at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. A reception will follow the burial at the V.F.W. Post 10010 in East Helena. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Markie.