Mark Luther
FUNERAL HOME
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
3750 N Montana Ave
Helena, MT

LUTHER, Mark "Markie" A. age 37 of East Helena passed away November 20, 2020. A memorial service celebrating Mark's life will be held at 10 a.m. today, March 19th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. (Feel free to were PINK. Double Death Dog Dare Ya!!!!) Burial with military honors will follow the service at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. A reception will follow the burial at the V.F.W. Post 10010 in East Helena. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Markie.


Published by Helena Independent Record from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
3750 N Montana Ave, Helena, MT
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I will remember Mark as "He who always smiles". He was always so friendly and didn't need to go out of his way to be so. He was just built that way. I miss the chance meeting with him, the strong handshake, the positive attitude, and that wonderful smile. God Bless you Mark.
Lee Pittard
March 19, 2021
