Mark "Markie" Anthony Luther

January 21, 1983 - November 20, 2020

Mark "Markie" Anthony Luther, Lori's baby, David's little buddy, our son, our soldier, our best friend. Markie was born on January 21, 1983. An angel brought us a gift from God and closed her eyes. We were blessed to have a son as great as he was, there was so much life in him every day. He was and is a true gift of love.

Mark grew up in Helena with Deer Lodge being his second home with Grandpa Bud and Grandma Phyllis. Uncle Karl and Aunt Donna made sure of weekend trips to deer lodge to see his cousins, aunts and uncles. That includes his sidekick cousins: Julie, Janelle, Rachelle, Larry, J.R., Bisco, Joey, Aunt Debbie and many others were a part of the weekend get together. He always tried his best to show up when uncle Buck (aka Francis) was in town. Mark also loved the Ball/ Luther family reunions where he could see the cousins, aunts and uncles he loved, that he couldn't see on a weekly basis, but loved them the same. He had a special bond with his Uncle Chris and loved going for a walk with Uncle Terry.

In 1994, Mark became his buddy's son. David's son. He went to school in Helena and graduated in 2002. He went to work for an hvac company and got married to his wife Michelle. They had two beautiful children; Adian 2005 and Hope 2007. Mark joined the army to supply for his wife and children. After serving in Kuwait and the surrounding areas he was returned home to base in Watertown, N.Y. Our son came home to us in Montana in 2016.

Mark found purpose in life: helping friends and saving everything he could, from plants to birds to kittens and especially people: Five dollars when he couldn't afford it or bringing them home for a home cooked meal and a place to stay when he didn't even know anything about them.

Mark was a great outdoors man. He loved fishing, hunting, collecting antlers, horns, skeletons, boiling Heads, collecting rocks, rodeo, golf (with dad especially) the Green Bay Packers, (Go Pack Attack), historical items and knives which he had a very nice collection and a new found passion of gardening. Mark always helped his parents. He was their lawn guy, driver, mechanic (except for his dad), plumber, painter, tree guy, road fixer, dad's helper and golfing buddy. He was also our bodyguard, comic and creator of pallet forts. Mark loved his children very much and missed them all the time. Mark could not see a baby without comforting them and making them smile and a little giggle. They could feel his tender soul.

Mark had so many "BEST FRIENDS" (You know who you are). From Texas, Florida, New York to Canada, Idaho, Utah, Nebraska, Mark's new big brother Dave Johnson and I'm sure many other places. He was loved by many.

In the early morning hours of Nov. 20, 2020 His life was taken from us. Mark always loved his knowledge of sign language. He would always leave with a big hug and a proud I Love You sign. Which always meant "I Love You". Hugs were always free. He never would stand for or put up with a vet-fraud, liar, thief, or disrespect for any family member. The world is now empty of a kind, kind, loving man.

The angel opened her eyes and lead Mark home again. May you always feel God's Love, Be Loved. You finally can rest and be pain free, our baby, our Peepers. Markie.

A memorial service celebrating Mark's life will be held at 10 A.M. on Friday, March 19th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. (Feel free to were PINK. Double Death Dog Dare Ya!!!!) Burial with Honors will follow the service at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. A reception will follow the burial at the V.F.W. Post 10010 in East Helena. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Markie.

Markie has 1 last request.... JUST BE KIND TO EACH OTHER YOU F"NG NANCY'!!!!!!