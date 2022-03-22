Mark K. Starr

October 6, 1955 - March 17, 2022

Mark Starr, beloved husband, father, Boo and friend, passed away Thursday, March 17 after a brief illness. Mark was born in Anchorage, Alaska to Calvin and Helen (Sullivan) Starr on October 6, 1955. Growing up in Alaska he enjoyed many outdoor adventures with his family and friends. He was 9 years old in 1964 when the Alaskan earthquake rocked Anchorage on Good Friday. Lasting over four minutes and having a 9.2 magnitude, Mark would always remember thinking "I guess this is how the world is going to be now".

Mark graduated from the University of Utah College of Pharmacy in 1982. He decided that the beautiful State of Montana was a close second to his home state with a much more desirable climate. While visiting Helena with his friend, Wayne, he was introduced to Wayne's cousin Debbie Copeland and a 40-year relationship began. He opened the Medicine Shoppe pharmacy at Malfunction Junction in 1983. After 5 years he realized that owning his own business didn't leave much time to enjoy life! He began a 25-year career as a pharmacist at the VA Medical Center at Fort Harrison in 1988. Mark studied for and achieved his Board Certification in Pharmacotherapy in 2011. He made so many wonderful friends at the VA and enjoyed so many outdoor adventures with them, mountain biking, hiking, fishing and more!

On October 20, 1984, Mark and Debbie were married at the Frontier Town Chapel atop the Continental Divide outside Helena. They were blessed with one child, Christopher Starr. They enjoyed many years of travel around the world with Italy being their favorite. From scuba diving on the Great Barrier Reef in Australia to climbing Mount McKinley (Denali) in Alaska, Mark was always up for an exciting adventure!

Mark was an amazing cook and loved whipping up gourmet meals for a dinner party, weekly family dinners or just for he and Deb. He loved good wine, growing a huge vegetable garden, bird hunting, cross country skiing and Americana music. He also loved classical music and was an accomplished clarinet player playing in the Anchorage Symphony as a high schooler and in the Helena Symphony for many years. He was a voracious reader with his favorite topic being colonial history. When Debbie asked him why he kept his current library of 40 books (and that doesn't even count the electronic books!) on the subject, he said he still refers back to them. Mark loved learning and would always read and study before taking any trip and prior to starting any new hobby. After retiring in 2013 he decided to take up woodworking. He became very proficient and created masterpieces that will be cherished by family and friends forever. Mark and Chris loved sitting outside sharing some great bourbon and a good cigar and shooting the breeze. He was so proud of his son and the successful business he created.

On June 30, 2018, Mark took on a role that he did not expect to impact him as much as it did. From the second he held Traeger Marken Starr he was in love. He wanted to be Granddude, but Traeger had other ideas and as soon as he could talk Mark became Boo and it melted his heart!

Mark was preceded in death by his Mom and Dad, infant sister Kerry, mother-in-law Sandra Copeland, and best hunting dog Murphy.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years Debbie, his son Chris and daughter-in-law Katie, precious grandson Traeger, father-in-law Larry Copeland, best friend Wayne Schofield, and his faithful dog Moose.

Ciao Mark!

Services for Mark will be held at St. Paul's United Methodist Church at 512 Logan, on Friday, March 25 at 11:00. Memorials may be sent to Prickly Pear Land Trust, PO Box 892, Helena, MT 59624. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Mark.