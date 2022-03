Mark was a preceptor for me when I was student pharmacist at the VA in the early 2000s. He invited me into his home and cooked me one of those gourmet meals (steak) which was magnificent. He was definitely someone who positively impacted my view of pharmacy and of the VA. He was a very kind man and he will be deeply missed. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.

Chris Elizagaray March 24, 2022