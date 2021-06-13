Menu
Marlene Bergum
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
3750 N Montana Ave
Helena, MT

BERGUM, Marlene, age 85 of Helena passed away February 15, 2021. A memorial service celebrating Marlene's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 18th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A reception will follow the service in the social hall of the funeral home. Burial will follow the reception at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family, share a memory of Marlene and to view the service live.

Published by Helena Independent Record on Jun. 13, 2021.
Jun
18
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
3750 N Montana Ave, Helena, MT
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
Sorry to hear of Marlene passing.
Jackie Lloyd
June 16, 2021
