BERGUM, Marlene M., age 85 of Lincoln passed away February 15, 2021. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on June 18th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home 3750 N. Montana Ave in Helena. A reception will follow the service in the social hall of the funeral home. Interment, where she will join Jim, will be the Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison following the reception. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Lincoln Senior Center at PO Box 566 Lincoln, MT 59639 or Montana Talking Book Library at PO Box 201800, Helena, MT 59620. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence or share a memory of Marlene