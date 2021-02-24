Menu
Marlene Bergum
FUNERAL HOME
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
3750 N Montana Ave
Helena, MT

BERGUM, Marlene M., age 85 of Lincoln passed away February 15, 2021. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on June 18th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home 3750 N. Montana Ave in Helena. A reception will follow the service in the social hall of the funeral home. Interment, where she will join Jim, will be the Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison following the reception. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Lincoln Senior Center at PO Box 566 Lincoln, MT 59639 or Montana Talking Book Library at PO Box 201800, Helena, MT 59620. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence or share a memory of Marlene


Published by Helena Independent Record on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Service
10:30a.m.
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
3750 N Montana Ave, Helena, MT
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear about Marlene, sure had lots of fun with her & Jim thru the years. She was a very neat lady and will be missed by many.
Gerry & Joyce Malek
March 6, 2021
Sandy I just read about Marlene. I am so sorry for you. What a long history I have with Marlene. I first met her at the Lincoln Senior Center when I began at Rocky Mountain Development Council twenty years ago. Now I have known her as she moved to Helena and lived at Eagles. I will miss her and hope that all of your memories will sustain you during this time of loss. Peace to you and your family. Saundra
Saundra Lowry
Friend
March 2, 2021
Marlene will be missed. I am thinking of your family.
Jen Wiederhold
March 2, 2021
Marlene was a great friend we had lots of laughs together with her and Jim. Great employee at Dapper Dan´s years ago and we will miss her smiling face. RIP Marlene and your family has lost a good one.
Dan and Penny Cloninger
February 28, 2021
My deepest Sympathy to all her Family. I just leaves across the road from Jim and Marlene. I worked at the Lincoln Senior Center with Marlene. We would stay after lunch and play cards almost every day . Sometimes we would not leave until we know we had to get home and get dinner started. My husband would say were you been soo long. We always had fun. After Jim died and she moved to Helena I wold see her come home to Lincoln events She always know me and our visiting was wonderful. I'll miss her smiling face.
Rosie martinez
February 26, 2021
Our love and prayers to the family,in their time of sorrow.may God keep you all in his heart.
Pamela Little
February 25, 2021
