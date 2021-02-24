My deepest Sympathy to all her Family. I just leaves across the road from Jim and Marlene. I worked at the Lincoln Senior Center with Marlene. We would stay after lunch and play cards almost every day . Sometimes we would not leave until we know we had to get home and get dinner started. My husband would say were you been soo long. We always had fun. After Jim died and she moved to Helena I wold see her come home to Lincoln events She always know me and our visiting was wonderful. I'll miss her smiling face.

Rosie martinez February 26, 2021