Martha Ann Teague

August 14, 1961 - September 26, 2021

Martha Ann Teague, 60, passed away unexpectedly September 26, 2021 of natural causes. Martha was the youngest of five kids born to Bob and Nellie Teague and raised on their family ranch west of White Sulphur Springs. After graduation from high school, Martha Ann moved to East Helena, Montana where she attended Helena Community College for two years receiving a Secretary Degree. She then began working for the Luxan and Murfitt Law Firm in Helena where she advanced over the last 40 years, until she retired this April due to the firm's closing.

Martha was not a fan of change; she bought her first home shortly after graduating college and

lived there for the duration of her life. Never wanting for much and adoring her beautiful yard which was her pride and joy. She had a true passion for flowers and plant identification. Often giving tours to her neighbors' kids and answering any random questions about plants which they may have. Many of her nieces began gardening to some extent under her tutelage.

Martha never married and never had any kids but doted on all of her numerous nieces and nephews along with her great nieces and nephews the same. With a heart of gold, she never missed a birthday, momentous occasion or holiday in her family's lives. She often arrived for Christmas with her blue Toyota "MatToy" and hollered "Okay now to unload the sleigh". She loved hunting down that perfect ornament or trinket to finish off a gift.

Martha was the beloved baby sister of her four brothers. When she was little, Martha received the nickname "Sam" from her brother Pat. Everyone always asks why. When Martha was little, she used to wiggle her nose like Samantha on "Bewitched". Hence the name stuck throughout her life.

She loved quietly planning little outings with her nieces and nephews. She bought ice skates for some to skate on the ranch in the winter and tubes for floating Camas Creek in the summer. She'd borrow a niece from time to time to go back to school shopping or to go on road trips to festivals and rodeos and when all of her brothers' children grew up, she continued borrowing her great nieces and great nephews to take with her on her adventures.

Many memories are held by so many people, from experiencing ranch life at branding with Sam; being teased with her wonderful sense of humor; receiving the most adorable outfits for the newest members of the family; running into her at Wal-mart and visiting for an hour or so in the aisles; seeing her at any sporting events her nieces and nephews competed in from Basketball to Volleyball, from Football to Baseball; getting her care packages for the current holiday to receive a tea towel and a pair of socks (and a chocolate bar) to match that holiday; to having a friend and sister whenever you needed one. Seeing Martha pop around a corner or knowing that she will be attending a family gathering or event made everyone's heart a little fuller and put a smile on everyone's face.

Martha Ann Teague is survived by three of her brothers; Robert "Bob" Teague and Kenneth (Teresa) Teague both of White Sulphur Springs and Charles "Pat" (Sue) Teague of Belgrade, nine very loved nieces and nephews along with four Petz kids who were more like siblings to Martha growing up and numerous great nephews and nieces. She is also survived by her very special Aunt Toots and Aunt Twyla and her cousins Peggy, Tess and Jodi among many other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her parents Robert Ralph and Nellie Elizabeth Sibley Teague and her brother Donald "Duck" Teague.

At this time funeral arrangements are pending, though we will be spreading her ashes with her very much-loved mom and dad up on the hill. Gone too soon, we are all very blessed to have been touched by such a gentle, kind and loving individual. We will miss you, Sam!

