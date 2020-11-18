Mary Ann Fitzpatrick

October 2, 1931 – November 13, 2020

Mary Ann (Granny) Fitzpatrick passed peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday November 13, 2020 in Helena. She was 89 years old.

Mary Ann was born at the Columbus Hospital in Great Falls, Montana in October 1931 to Elizabeth and Frank Kappes. She was the youngest of 5 children, raised by her mother and older siblings. Her father died when she was very young.

She grew up in Great Falls through the Great Depression and WWII. Times were hard and she helped her mother with cleaning houses and doing laundry. Her summers were spent working her Grandparents ranch in Havre, MT. With the young men away at war, she was herding cattle, riding horses and driving farm equipment at the tender age of 11. She was very much a tomboy. It was said that she beat up every bully in the neighborhood, including those that had picked on her older brothers.

She attended St Mary's Catholic School until graduation in 1949. There she met her future husband Thomas Fitzpatrick. They were married December 29, 1951 at Holy Family Church. Over the next 40 years they raised 6 children, five boys and one adorable little girl. The family moved to Helena in the summer of 1975.

Mary Ann gained book keeping experience at the College of Great Falls and worked at various businesses throughout her career. Once retired, she and Tom purchased an RV and traveled the country, pulling a little truck behind them.

When Tom passed away in 1992, Mary Ann divided her time between her sons in Helena and her daughter's military family. Through her daughter's husband's military career, Mary Ann continued her travels throughout the United States, Hawaii and all-over Western Europe.

Mary Ann is preceded in death by her parents; Frank and Elizabeth Kappes, her stepfather; Robert McLaughlin, her siblings; Marge, Joe, Jack and Bill. She is survived by her children Tim, Dan, Brian, Mary Beth (Godfrey), Scott and John. She was blessed with many Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.

Due to the corona virus, the family has chosen to have a very small memorial service for Mary Ann and to celebrate her life with friends and family at a future date.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Hospice Nurses who cared for Mary Ann at the end of her life: Jamie, Kerri and McKayla. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Mary Ann.