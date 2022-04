BEAUDETTE, Mary C. age 95 of Helena passed away February 18, 2021. The family asks that you join them for a memorial barbecue from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 26th at David and Margaret Brown's home at 3640 Harmony Road. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Mary.