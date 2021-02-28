Mary Catherine Ingalls Brown Beaudette

November 12, 1925 - February 18, 2021

Mary Catherine Ingalls Beaudette, 95 went to her Lord and Savior on February 18, 2021. Mary was born on November 12, 1925 to Bert and Catherine Collier Ingalls in Glasgow, Montana. The Ingalls family were Montana Pioneers/Homesteaders. She and her brother Bruce grew up on the family homestead at 5th Point in a log/sod 2 room house on the banks of the Missouri River. The family was forced to leave their homestead due to construction of the Fort Peck Dam in 1933. They lived in New Deal and in 1940 moved to Whitefish, Montana. In 1948 she married Ward Elliott Brown and together they had 5 children.

Mary obtained her Nursing School Diploma in 1947 from Columbus School of Nursing in Great Falls. She obtained her nursing degree from Carroll College in 1960 and worked at Fort Harrison Veteran's Hospital. She received her Public Health Certificate in Nursing from the University of Minnesota in 1962. Mary worked as a Public Health Nurse in Lewistown and 4 years later she attended Montana State University in Bozeman where she received a master's degree in Nursing. She then moved to Helena in 1967 where she worked as a Public Health Nurse for Lewis and Clark County's children and youth program. In 1972 Mary started teaching in the Nursing Department at Carroll College. When she retired from teaching, she volunteered for the Red Cross as a member of Disaster Health Services. As a member of the Red Cross Disaster team, she traveled to assist the victims of Hurricane Andrew, New Orleans, Dane Co. Wisconsin, Washington Floods, California Wildfires and many others. Mary enjoyed being a Carroll College Alumni staying involved in their programs and continued education opportunities. She loved Public Health Nursing and volunteering and working with the Red Cross. She was a longtime member of the Broadwater Health Club, swimming daily. She enjoyed the activities with her friends at the Senior Center in Helena. She was an avid reader of historical novels and loved her daily crossword puzzles.

Mary met Don Beaudette at one of the Helena Outdoor Club outings and they were married in 1973. Mary and Don enjoyed many years together traveling, square dancing and spending time in the outdoors. She traveled extensively including trips to Africa, Italy, Spain, France and Ireland. She was especially proud of her work with Father Hazelton's Mission in Guatemala.

Mary was a devout Catholic and an active member of the Cathedral of Saint Helena Parish. She served as a lector and homebound minister. Her faith and belief in God was the guiding beacon in her life. She is survived by her children; David Brown (Margaret), Kathy Weaver (Jim), Paula Weller, Steve Brown (Deb) and Patty King (Jeff), 15 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren and Don's children; Donna Clinton (Dale), David Beaudette, Dee Beaudette, Debbie Albright (Gerry), Deanna Largess (Jim), 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank the staff at St. Peter's Healthcare, Legacy and Frontier Hospice for their compassionate and loving care of Mary. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Helena Food Share or a charity of your choice is suggested.

A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held later due to Covid-19 restrictions. Mary will be buried in The Montana State Veteran's Cemetery at Fort Harrison in Helena next to her beloved husband Don.

