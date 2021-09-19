Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Helena Independent Record
Helena Independent Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Anne Bradshaw

Mary Anne Bradshaw

Mary Anne Bradshaw, 79, embarked on her next great adventure–most likely to include a great wetlands in the sky–on September 3, 2021. Her leaving-taking took place at Schneidmiller House in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. She was surrounded by close family.

Mary will be greatly missed by many, and her generosity of spirit will live on through the years. A celebration of life is being planned for July 2022 in Western Montana.

More complete information and an opportunity to share condolences, memories, and photos may be found at:

Gathering Us

http://www.gatheringus.com/ (search for Mary A Bradshaw)

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent by mail or online to:

YWCA Missoula

1800 S 3rd Street West

Missoula, MT 59802

https://www.ywcamissoula.org/support-us/


Published by Helena Independent Record on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.