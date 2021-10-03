Mary Louise Graham

August 28, 1931 - September 27, 2021

Mary Louise Graham passed away peacefully September 27, 2021, with her loving family by her side. She had recently celebrated her 90th birthday.

Mary Louise, affectionately known as "Weezie," was born August 28, 1931, to Steven and Daphne Grose. The oldest of 6 children, she was raised in East Helena and graduated from Cathedral High School in 1949. An avid softball player, she played right field and helped her team, the Kessler Gals, sweep the state championship tournament in 1951. They went on to the regional tournament in Phoenix, Arizona. Although their winning streak would end at the Regionals, they would later be inducted into the Helena Sports Hall of Fame.

In 1953, She married her high school sweetheart, Jerry Graham, at SS Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in East Helena. They would celebrate 58 wedding anniversaries before Jerry's death in 2011. The couple lived in Florida until the end of Jerry's military duty. After a short detour to Portland, Oregon, they returned to East Helena where they would build their lives and raise their family.

The couple purchased her grandparent's home on Riggs Street in 1977. They then carried on the legacy of hosting family picnics and yard parties that she'd enjoyed since childhood. Family came from near and far to enjoy the beautiful yard that held wonderful memories from countless occasions.

In addition to her full-time duties as a stay-at-home mom, she worked part time for the Secretary of State's office for over 20 years. She developed life-long friends around the bridge table and enjoyed a competitive game of pinocle with the Morrisons, Harringtons, and Peteks. She loved golfing, and after retirement she traveled with Jerry to play on courses wherever their travels took them. The baby blankets she loved to crochet, and the Christmas stockings she knitted will be with us for generations to come.

As a devote Catholic, she was a life-long member of SS Cyril and Methodius and sang in the choir. Even on annual family vacations, attending Sunday mass was a priority on the fun-filled agenda.

Mary Louise was preceded in death by her husband Jerry, and son James (Linda) Graham of Florida. She is survived by her siblings Steve (Cecelia) Grose, Jim (Jean) Grose, Linda (Bob) Crawford, Ann Verdi and Gary Grose. Her children Doug (Linda) Graham of Helena, Paul (Beckie) Graham of Helena, and Janet (Don) Gies of Heron. She was blessed with 11 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and numerous nephews and nieces.

Weezie was loved by so many and gave her whole heart in return. She loved her Lord and devoted her life to him. She was a kind, generous and caring soul. She will be dearly missed. Funeral services will be Friday October 8, 2021 at 12 p.m. at SS Cyril and Methodius Church, 120 W Riggs in East Helena. A reception will follow preceding the burial at St. Ann's Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to St. Ann's Cemetery, SS Cyril & Methodius Parish, or an organization of your choice. A special thanks to Marie Lavender, Hunters Pointe, and St. Peter's Hospice for the loving care given to Louise during her final days.

